Indulge in an indoor-outdoor lifestyle in Kennington

With a priority on living space, along with four good bedrooms, this home has a lot going on.
The kitchen and dining area are open plan with a huge living area. The kitchen has modern appliances and a breakfast bar while the living space has a gas log fire.
The home also enjoys central heating and reverse-cycle air conditioning.
Plus there's a 5kW solar system.
There's lots of covered outdoor living space, with a front patio, a rear entertaining area and an adjacent patio.
With a block size of about 712 square metres the property also has a low-maintenance garden with an established watering system, plus there's a tool shed, a storage space, a powder room accessed via the back patio, and a double carport at the end of a wide concrete driveway.
Back inside the home, bedrooms two, three and four each have a built-in robe, while the main has a walk-in robe and an ensuite.
The family bathroom has a bath, a walk-in shower and a vanity, and the toilet is separate and next to it, with a dedicated laundry next to that.
The location is desirable too, being in a quiet court of Kennington. This suburb is a mere 3km south-east of Bendigo CBD, with everything you need or want on a daily or weekly basis easily found nearby, from shopping and eateries to recreational spaces, schools, hospitals and and lots of other facilities.
