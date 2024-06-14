BFNL: Gisborne star Brad Bernacki loving Bulldogs midfield makeup

Gisborne superstar midfielder Bradley Bernacki is excited about what lies ahead at Gardiner Reserve, not just in 2024 but also in the coming years.
A lot has been made of the strength of the Bulldogs' starting midfield, which includes Bernacki, Flynn Lakey, Jackson Cardillo, and ruckman Braidon Blake.
While all four have plenty of senior footy ahead of them, the next generation of Bulldogs has been going under the radar in the past few weeks.
It takes more than your starting quartet to be a BFNL contender, and the Bulldog's secondary midfielders are pulling their weight to this stage.
They need to be, with Liam Spear and Sam Graham overseas for a large chunk of the season, others who, to this point, might have been at the periphery have needed to step up.
Macklan Lord has spent some time around the footy in the past fortnight, while James Gray has collected 25 possessions in each of his last two outings.
Recruit Dylan Johnstone has been the most impressive of the new names.
In his seven games this season, he has collected 20 or more disposals five times.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser, Bernacki was thrilled with his teammates' progress.
"It's unreal to see these kids coming through," he said.
"We got Dylan (Johnstone) across from Macedon, and he's loving learning a high standard of senior footy with us.
"Wilhem Mackay is another we've introduced to senior footy this season, and he'll get his chance at some stage to prove his worth at the coalface.
"It's great to have such good depth in our reserves and under-18s that we can call upon when required."
Having great depth is a massive piece of the puzzle, but a team's premiership chances generally hinge on the form of their guns.
So far this season, Bernacki leads the Bulldogs in average disposals per game (34.29), contested possessions (20), inside 50s (six), centre clearances (4.43), ground ball gets (12.43), and has nailed 15 goals.
But he is not a one-man band.
Winner of their last two best and fairests Lakey, has been as consistent as ever and Blake is that far and away the best ruck in the competition at the moment it's not funny.
While his stats aren't near the levels of the other three, the influence of inside bull Jackson Cardillo has been critical.
Bernacki said the four have built a great rapport.
"I think we complement each other well, and as a whole club, we're close, but as a midfield, we're very tight," he said.
"Trying to build with Jackson (Cardillo) has been great, and I give full credit to him for coming to a new club with an established midfield of myself, Flynn, and Braidon and cracking in.
"I don't think you can get a better ruckman in country footy than Braidon (Blake).
"He's strong around the contest and sound across the ground.
"He plays a massive role for us and you can argue he is our most important player, so we're fortunate to have him."
The 2024 season marks the first since Covid-19 affected 2021 Bernacki hasn't been affiliated at VFL level.
While he played half a season for the Bulldogs in 2022 and 2023, the bulk of his time was spent in the Essendon program.
Bernacki said he is loving being back full-time.
"I'm glad I went and had a crack at the VFL, but I've been enjoying my footy a lot since coming back," he said.
"It took some time to find my feet with the boys as I haven't played a lot of footy with them in the last few years while at Essendon.
"Late last year, it was about trying to get that camaraderie with everyone again, and this year, we've trained together all season, so I feel we're building a great connection."
Gisborne welcomes Kangaroo Flat to Gardiner Reserve on Saturday, looking to build on their 6-1 record.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.