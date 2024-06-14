This legend gatecrashed a press conference ... and just kept peddling

People love cycling along the Bendigo Creek so much that one rode right through the middle of a press conference.
Nothing was stopping the man as music blared from his portable radio, not even Bendigo's mayor Andrea Metcalf and state politician Maree Edwards revealing plans for more creek bike riding infrastructure on Friday, June 14.
"We didn't organise that," Ms Edwards said as the stranger dinged his bell repeatedly and cruised past the cameras in what was, for all anyone knew, a hearty endorsement of the government's $5 million spend.
The rider returned up the path 10 minutes later, gradually, looming larger in the photo and television camera lenses as dignitaries moved out of his way.
And just like that the man was gone for a second time.
The man was using a concrete ramp to leave the "Bendigo Low Line", which walkers and cyclists can use to make their way along the creek's concrete banks.
Seven sites along the new path will have on-off ramps, including in the city near Rosalind Park, the Bendigo Bank building, and Lake Weeroona.
Here's where the path and new walking/cycling access points could go:
Bendigo's council will pitch in another couple of million dollars to help pay for the 4.4km path, which would link up existing trails along the creek.
Polling had shown many people feel unsafe riding on roads, especially women, Cr Metcalf said.
"This is actually responding to that survey, as well," she said.
About 95,000 people live within 5km of the creek, Ms Edwards said.
"Just from standing here this morning you can see people are utilising the existing bike track, even early this morning when it's freezing cold," she said.
The new path will connect bike-riding children with five schools, Bike Bendigo president Nicola Dunnicliff-Wells said.
"Those schools are surrounded by busy roads so it is very hard for them to ride to busy schools," she said.
"And it's a few hundred metres from some of Bendigo's largest employers, so it ... offers a really nice way to get to work, rather than in the traffic snarls on the highway."
Construction crews are expected to get started in late 2024.
