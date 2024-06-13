What will the second half of the HDFNL bring?

Bendigo Advertiser sports reporter Luke West here.
This week has presented the opportunity to reflect on the first half of what has so far been an enthralling Heathcote District league senior season.
Through nine rounds White Hills and North Bendigo have cleared out in the top two rungs, each with 7-1 records and look set to fight it out for the minor premiership from here.
In the next tier is Heathcote and Leitchville-Gunbower, with the Saints and Bombers both 5-3 and in a grapple for the double chance come the business end of the season.
Then follows a three-way battle between reigning premier Mount Pleasant, Colbinabbin and Huntly all on three wins in positions five to seven heading into the second half of the season beginning Saturday.
It has been somewhat of a tipster's nightmare through the first half of the season, so very much looking forward to what the second half begins.
Meanwhile, it's a big congratulations to Richmond's Dustin Martin on game 300 this Saturday against Hawthorn at the MCG.
Martin came though the Campbells Creek, Castlemaine and Bendigo Pioneers football clubs and all three will watch on with pride on Saturday in game 300 for Dusty.
Enjoy your weekend at the football.
