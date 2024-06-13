BFNL young guns hoping to extend incredible run of form in Melbourne

BFNL 17-and-under co-coach Nicole Donnellon says her side is as well placed and prepared as it could be heading into this weekend's Netball Victoria Association Championships.
The BFNL's young guns will vie for honours against 11 other associations in Melbourne, including a couple they have already had a good look at in the three tournaments played in the lead-up to this weekend.
Bendigo emerged with a 30-2 record from the three tournaments, finishing runners-up to Ballarat at Golden City before claiming the honours at Echuca and Mildura.
The 12-player squad includes players from seven of the league's nine clubs.
Donnellon and co-coach Sharni McPherson detected a few nerves at Wednesday night's training session in Bendigo, but they expected those to dissipate quickly once the first of 11 matches was played on Sunday morning.
"It has been a good preparation. The Echuca tournament (on May 19) we played really well across the whole day," she said.
"Mildura (on May 26) was a real slog all day, combined with the travel the night before.
"But it was good to have all the girls together up there the night before and bonding.
"We got knocked off by Wimmera in the rounds, but they got knoked off in the semis and we beat Sunraysia in the finals.
"To lose only one game for the day was a huge effort.
"We do have two tall bookends, Claire McGee at goal shooter and Harriett Whiteacre at goal keeper, and quite a bit of depth in the midcourt as well.
"To be honest, we have depth all over the court and the rolling subs have been amazing. Every girl got on the court in both finals we played in Mildura and gave it their all.
"The girls are really looking forward to the challenge."
In a boost to the squad's morale and confidence, two players - Golden Square's Holly Swatton and Emma Keating - have already been invited to this year's state 19-and-under trials on the back of their performances in Mildura.
The squad boasts a generous sprinkling of players with previous Association Championships experience, with Swatton, Keating, Maryborough's Ella Patten, Castlemaine's Kyla Byrne, Sandhurst's Neve Pinner and South Bendigo's Eden Clifford all part of last year's 17-and-under squad.
Donnellon credited a loss in the grand final of their first tournament at Golden City against Ballarat for 'putting plenty of fire in the bellies' of her players.
"There was no way they were going to drop a game going to Echuca after that," she said.
"And they almost did the same in Mildura."
The BFNL will open its campaign against North Gippsland at 9.04am on Sunday.
That will be followed by matches against Parkville, Goulburn Valley, Ballarat, Manningham, Sunryasia, Gippsland, Banyule and District, Ovens and Murray, Hampden and Casey.
BFNL 17-and-under team: Kyla Byrne (Castlemaine), Jessie Connors (Gisborne), Charli Hamilton, Emma Keating, Holly Swatton (Golden Square), Lainey Mortlock (Kangaroo Flat), Ella Patten (Maryborough), Lila Kelly, Claire McGee, Neve Pinner, Harriett Whiteacre (Sandhurst), Eden Clifford (South Bendigo).
