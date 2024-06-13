BFNL's depth, youth and experience key to Association Championships tilt

BFNL open netball coach Tarryn Rymer is confident the league's depth will come to the fore at this weekend's Association Championships in Melbourne.
Despite the absence of a plethora of big names from the line-up, the BFNL has still been able to assemble a quality squad, highlighted by a nice blend of exciting young talent and Bendigo league stalwarts.
An 11-player squad comprises players from four clubs, three each from Gisborne, Kangaroo Flat and South Bendigo and two from Golden Square.
Six of the team will be making their open division Association Championships debut, with Gisborne's dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Tiana Newman, South Bendigo playing coach Alicia McGlashan - a six-time A-grade premiership defender - and Kangaroo Flat goaler Abbey Ryan providing the bulk of the experience.
While selectors were unable to consider a high number of players due to VNL, Vixens Super Netball reserves and other commitments and injuries, Rymer is expecting Bendigo to still be ultra-competitive.
"The girls we have going to Melbourne are really excited about the opportunity to represent the league," she said.
"It shows the depth of our league when we have so many players with other commitments at this time of the year, but have still been able to put together a really strong side.
"We especially have the chance to highlight some of the future talent in our league, with players like Torie Skrijel, Mia McCrann-Peters, Ella Flavell and Jasmin Gallagher.
"It's a really young team, mixed with some good experience from Alicia McGlashan and Tiana Newman.
"There might be some big names missing, but there is still an abundance of talent in the squad and I reckon being young and fit will work in our favour.
"I'm still expecting the side to do well and represent the league with pride."
The open competition has been split into two divisions this year, with Bendigo drawn to play in pool B against Eastern, Hampden, Essendon District, St Albans-Caroline Springs, Nillumbik and Stonnington.
Pool A includes Ovens and Murray (last year's runner-up), Goulburn Valley, Whitehorse, Western, Hoppers Crossing, Northern, Northern Pride and Parkville.
The top two teams in each pool will advance to the semis.
Rymer, who coached Gisborne to last season's A-grade premiership, said she was 'absolutely honoured' to be asked to coach the BFNL team.
She identified goaling as a potential strength for Bendigo, with Skrijel and McCrann-Peters joined in the line-up by their Strikers teammate Chloe Langley and her Kangaroo Flat teammate Ryan.
"The goaling combinations we have, they've all worked together before," she said.
"Obviously Chloe and Abbey play together at Flat, and Torie, Mia and Chloe have that Strikers link.
"It should be a really good tournament. I know the girls are really excited to get out there and have a crack.
"But they are tough tournaments. You only have a short amount of time to figure out your opponent and you have to score off your centre passes. If you don't, a couple of goals in a couple of minutes can be detrimental.
"It's not as hectic as last year, when they played 11 games before finals, so it will be great to see what we are capable of."
Coached last year by Kangaroo Flat's Jayden Cowling, Bendigo was beaten in the semi-finals by eventual champions Banyule and District, despite winning 10 of its 11 lead-up games and drawing the other.
Strathfieldsaye's Steph Freemantle has been appointed as assistant coach.
BFNL open team: Charlee Kemp, Tiana Newman, Torie Skrijel (Gisborne), Jasmin Gallagher, Mia McCrann-Peters (Golden Square), Stephanie Greene, Chloe Langley, Abbey Ryan (Kangaroo Flat), Ella Flavell, Chloe Gray, Alicia McGlashan (South Bendigo).
