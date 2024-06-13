Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'There is hope': Bendigo centre paints a brighter future for our youth

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 14 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YPARC manager Deb Bell (front) and senior clinician Devlyn McMahon show off some of the facility's renovated spaces. Picture by Darren Howe
YPARC manager Deb Bell (front) and senior clinician Devlyn McMahon show off some of the facility's renovated spaces. Picture by Darren Howe

"No matter what someone's going through there is hope, says Deb Bell, the manager of Bendigo's Youth Prevention and Recovery Care centre (YPARC).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.