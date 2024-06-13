'There is hope': Bendigo centre paints a brighter future for our youth

"No matter what someone's going through there is hope, says Deb Bell, the manager of Bendigo's Youth Prevention and Recovery Care centre (YPARC).
"They can get through it with the right help."
Hope and help are central to what goes on at the 10-bedroom mental health facility, according also to senior clinician Devlyn McMahon.
"We're constantly talking about what the future will look like for these young people," she says.
"And that's what we're working towards - we're instilling hope."
"For someone who doesn't really feel all that much hope in the moment, that's where our workers with lived experience of mental illness come in."
The Kennington-based centre - one of three existing and five new planned YPARC centres around the state - provides 24-hour clinical care for 16-25 year-olds experiencing moderate to severe mental health problems.
It is an alternative to hospital treatment, which, according to Ms Bell, is particularly important for under-18s in Bendigo because there is no adolescent mental health unit at the hospital and they would otherwise have to go to Melbourne.
The service - which caters for young people with issues ranging across depression, anxiety, ADHD, autism, eating disorders, borderline personality disorder, psychosis and bipolar disorder - can also be a "step down" from hospital on the way back into the community.
It sets young patients up in their own bedroom with ensuite and involves them in a program of goal planning, group sessions, life skills sessions, one-on-one support and psychiatry.
YPARCs - the expansion of which was a key recommendation of the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System - are run by health services in partnership with the organisation Mind Australia, which employs "peer workers" with lived experience of mental illness.
The involvement of role models who had been through their own mental health struggles made a profound difference to clients, Ms McMahon said.
She had been talking very recently to a young person about the positive impact working with a "peer worker" had on their feelings about themselves, she said.
"They want to keep engaging with that person, because they see the difference that it makes, how they think and feel about their own recovery."
In general, the service had been seeing a lot of good outcomes lately, in terms of young people learning enough during a first admission to not need to come back, Ms McMahon said.
On the other hand, recovery could be a long haul, the mental health professionals said.
At the other end of the spectrum was a client who was admitted to the YPARC many times, "usually in crisis and at high risk to herself," from the age of 16 or 17.
"But over time she was stabilised to a point where she was discharged from the service and has since got married and become a parent and is living quite a productive, positive life," Ms Bell said.
With 200 admissions a year over 11 years of operation, Bendigo PARC had "helped a lot of young people", its manager said.
A recent upgrade to the building has seen the addition of a family lounge, which gives young patients and their families a place to meet in private and has also improved the privacy of bedrooms and consultation rooms, Ms Bell said.
On the cards in future rounds of improvement is the refurbishment of more bedrooms and the creation of "a sensory garden" for the centre
The state government has committed $141 million to the maintenance and expansion of the YPARC network, with five new ones to be created at Ballarat, Geelong, Shepparton, Heidelberg and Traralgon.
