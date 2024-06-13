Donate blood and give life - it's as simple as that.

Bendigo's Kevin and Alison Dullard are a remarkable pair.
They have helped more than 1800 people by donating blood a combined 600 times.
Kevin Dullard has been donating blood since 1973.
It's an incredible effort and one that has far reaching implications.
Blood and plasma is needed by a lot of people. Hospitals are always in need of the life fluid for the many patients that enter for surgery.
And yet, the act of donating blood is something so few of us do, even though we know it will save lives - possibly our own one day.
Blood Donor Week runs from June 10 to 16 and the call has gone out for people to donate to replenish stocks that always seem too low.
Even in Bendigo, another 76 people are needed this week to roll up their sleeves and donate.
Will you be one of them?
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.