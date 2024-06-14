Helter skelter: radio DJ recalls Beatles interview 'coup' 60 years on

Bendigo's Ian 'Nico' Nicholls still clearly remembers the day he met arguably the world's greatest rock band 60 years ago.
It was on June 15, 1964 and he was a 25-year-old working with Melbourne radio station 3XY.
The British rock group The Beatles had just exploded on to the music scene and had embarked on a tour of Australia..
For the Melbourne leg, they were staying at the Southern Cross Hotel and tens of thousands of screaming fans had gathered to see the band wave to them from the hotel room balcony.
"It was a momentous occasion," Mr Nicholls said.
"They were just coming on to the scene and the scenes outside the hotel were unprecedented.
"There's been nothing to quite equal that."
Mr Nicholl was sent over to the hotel by his news editor ahead of an EMII Records approved press conference with the band's members - Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and Jimmie Nicol.
Nicol was Ringo's replacement drummer early on in the tour due to Ringo being hospitalised back in England with tonsillitis.
The fact Mr Nicholls secured rare interviews with not just the Fab Four but the Fab Five (Nicol included) makes his achievement even more extraordinary.
"I was hanging around the hotel early in the day pretending to be a guest at the hotel," Mr Nicholls said.
While there, he bumped into the manager of the EMI record company Cliff Baxter who he knew from past music promotions.
"He said come with me," Mr Nicholls said and was led into a room where snacks and drinks had been laid out.
"When the Beatles came off from the balcony they were led into this room for a private reception with EMI.
"It was a little reception room like an ante room with a buffet of snacks and drinks and prelude to the actual news conference."
A rival radio station - 3UZ - actually had the interview rights to the Beatles tour.
"So it was a bit of a coup," Mr Nicholls said.
"All's fair in love and war and I gate crashed the whole thing."
The Beatles entered the room and Mr Nicholls, armed with a tape recorder and microphone, immediately set to work.
"The guys were very easy to talk to," Mr Nicholls said..
"It was definitely a wow factor for me.
"John Lennon had a cigarette in his hand and a drink of spirits or wine in the other and he had a cough and I told him he should give up the cigarettes.
"He was wearing what I called the blue castor oil glasses with the gold rim. He looked pretty awesome.
"I didn't realise at the time he would be the one who would go on to be the most revered out of them.
"To meet them one on one with them was pretty special."
What struck Mr Nicholls most about the Beatles was how stylish they were.
"They were real schmiko guys," he said.
"Their clothes and hair were so stylish. They were so far ahead of everyone at the time. It inspired me to go work in England later.
"They had an enormous effect on people but they were very humble, very unassuming.
"They didn't understand all the fuss and they didn't talk about their longevity (in the music industry)."
Mr Nicholls moved to Bendigo in 1999 and has been an announcer with radio station KLFM from 200-2009, and again since 2014.
His wife Ruth is from Mitiamo and educated at Bendigo High School.
Mr Nicholls has gone on to interview the big names but to this day, 60 years later, believes no one has come close to emulating the Beatles.
"I've interviewed the Rolling Stones, Roy Orbison, Helen Shapiro and actors Michael Douglas, Lee Marvin, and Charlton Heston," he said.
"I know we've had the likes of Pink, Beyonce and Lady Ga Ga but it's not on the same level as the Beatles.
"We'll never see anything like it again.
"They were revolutionary."
As part of the 60th anniversary, Mr Nicholls will play the interviews he recorded that day with the Beatles in 1964 on his KLFM radio show at 3pm on Saturday, June 15.
