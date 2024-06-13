Bendigo junior soccer squads impress at Country Championships

The strength of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's junior girls program came to the fore at the Country Championships in Mildura.
Three girls squads - under-11s, under-14s and under-16s - qualified for grand finals at the feature representative carnival of the season.
The three teams narrowly lost in three thrilling grand finals.
The under-11s lost 1-0 to Ballarat, the under-14s went down 1-0 to Albury-Wodonga and the under-16s suffered a 3-1 loss to Albury-Wodonga.
Several of BASL's boys and girls squads finished third in their respective divisions, including the under-13 girls who played up an age group in the under-14s.
The under-13 girls held their BASL under-14 girls counterparts to a 0-0 draw in their preliminary round clash.
The under-14s were the best performed of the BASL boys squads.
They had an impressive 3-2 win over Geelong and an entertaining 5-4 triumph over Latrobe Valley.
The Country Championships included leagues from Mildura, Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Albury-Wodonga, Gippsland, La Trobe Valley, Shepparton and Warrnambool.
BASL had 160 boys and girls participate at the carnival from under-11s through to under-16s.
The BASL junior competitions resume across the region on Saturday.
The league has a record number of participants pulling on the boots this season.
