Two cars crash in Quarry Hill, paramedics assess driver at scene

Emergency crews have raced to the scene of a two-car crash.
The smash briefly closed the northbound lane of an often busy Quarry Hill road as police, paramedics and firefighters responded.
Paramedics assessed one of the drivers after the crash, which occurred just before 6pm on Thursday, June 13.
The driver had no visible injuries and appeared to have been in shock.
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed no-one needed to be taken to hospital.
Two cars, which looked to be badly damaged in the crash, were loaded onto tow trucks and taken away.
The damage suggested a dark coloured hatchback had connected with the side of a silver sedan.
By 6.15pm the dual lane northbound carriageway, which runs into Mitchell Street, was being reopened by police.
