Bendigo Strikers blown away in second-half by City West Falcons

The Bendigo Strikers were given a reminder of just how good the top teams in the Victorian Netball League are after the club suffered two heavy defeats on Wednesday night.
League power City West Falcons won the championship game 71-52 and the 23-and-under clash 69-52 in Melbourne.
In the championship clash, the Strikers played some great netball to be within one goal of the ladder-leading Falcons at half-time.
After the main break the Falcons went up a gear and put the Strikers to the sword.
An 11-3 run inside the first seven minutes of the third quarter catapulted the Falcons to a nine-goal lead.
The Strikers had no answers for the potency of Falcons' goal shooter Jane Cook and goal attack Olivia Cameron.
Cook and Cameron combined for 20 goals from just 21 attempts in the third quarter alone.
The Strikers, who were without key playmaker Chelsea Sartori, were forced to play catch-up netball and the Falcons made the most of every Bendigo turnover and missed shot.
The Falcons won the final quarter 20-12 and cruised to a 71-52 victory.
Cook was a perfect 42-42 for the Falcons, while Strikers' goal attack Teal Hocking connected 27 times from her 31 attempts and goal shooter Milly Brock was 20-23.
Best players for Bendigo were Meg Williams, Charlotte Sexton and Hocking.
The result saw the Strikers slip to 10th on the championship ladder with a 5-9 record.
In the 23-and-under game, the Strikers were put on the back foot early by the fourth-placed Falcons.
The Falcons raced to a seven-goal lead by quarter-time and extended that margin to 14 at the main break.
The pleasing sign for the Strikers was the way the young group responded in the third quarter.
The Strikers produced one of their best offensive quarters of the season and outscored the Falcons 18-17.
City West regained control in the fourth quarter and won the term by four goals to win 69-52.
Mia McCrann-Peters, who was Bendigo's best player, shot 27 goals at 93 per cent, while Torie Skrjel shot 18 goals at 81 per cent.
Grace Hammond and Harriet Gall also played well for the Strikers.
The Strikers are 10th on the 23-and-under ladder with a 3-13 record.
The Strikers next games are on Wednesday, June 19 against Casey Demons. They back up four days later for the club's final home game of the season against Western Warriors on June 23 at Red Energy Arena. Tickets are available via Ticketek.
