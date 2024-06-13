Cool. Step outside and add to your talents

I get it.
It's grey and cold, some rain, early morning frosts.
No, this isn't a weather report about the onset of winter in Bendigo and the need to stay inside and keep warm.
No, this is an events forecast providing plenty of reasons to venture outside and brave the conditions with a variety of activities on around the region this weekend.
Sure there's the usual round of footy and netball matches, but there are also other events which may see you add one or two more skills to your repertoire.
The Sunday Sweet Session at The Capital features 17 artisanal female cooks under one roof, including 'Australia's Queen of Chocolate' Kirsten Tibballs.
CraftAlive Bendigo is also on this weekend up at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds, giving people a chance to take part in interactive craft classes from specialists including spinners, woodturners, sewers and quilters.
David Chapman, Deputy Editor
