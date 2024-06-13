Bendigo Braves under-14 girls celebrate national success

For just the third time in club history, the Bendigo Braves are celebrating success at the prestigious National Junior Classic.
The Braves under-14 girls squad is the toast of Bendigo basketball after it outplayed some of the best teams in Australia to win the title at Dandenong Stadium.
"I am incredibly proud of the Bendigo under-14 girls team for their phenomenal performance at the VJBL National Junior Classic,'' coach Ben Caruana said.
"This tournament is one of the most prestigious events in junior basketball, and our girls demonstrated exceptional teamwork, determination, and resilience throughout the competition.
"To come out on top after three days against the top 16 teams from Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia is an outstanding achievement and a goal the group had set at the start of the season."
After losing their opening match of the tournament to Keilor by seven points, the Braves won four matches in a row against Canberra, Forestville, Sandringham and Kilsyth to advance to the grand final.
Waiting for the Braves in the championship game was their round one nemesis Keilor.
This time around the Braves showed their class by blowing the Thunder off the court in an emphatic 68-40 win.
The under-14 girls joined the Braves' 2018 under-16 boys squad, which featured current NBA player Dyson Daniels, and the 2016 under-14 girls squad as Bendigo's winners of the National Junior Classic.
The Braves' winning under-14 girls squad included Ellie Macumber, Sienna Raco, Elle Gilchrist, Alexis Caruana, Mila Childs, Alana Borchard, Molly Beasley, Etta Place, Harper Gordon, Mia Cox and Isabella McEvoy.
Cox stepped up when it mattered most for the Braves.
After scoring 20 points in the Braves' 58-36 demolition of Kilsyth in the semi-finals, Cox scored a game-high 23 points in the grand final and was named the game's most valuable player.
"Our journey wasn't without its challenges. Losing our first game to Keilor was a tough start, but the team's ability to regroup and come back stronger in the grand final speaks volumes about their character and commitment to each other,'' Caruana said.
"Each player contributed to our success, and it was a true team effort that led us to victory. We pride ourselves on being the 'deepest, toughest, and fastest' team in Australia and we continue to strive to succeed in all these areas that define our game play.
"I want to extend my gratitude to our assistant coach, Brady Childs, and our team manager, Kristen Gordon, for their unwavering support and dedication to our program. A special congratulations to Mia Cox, our grand final MVP, for her outstanding performance.
"Over the six games we would have had six different MVP's, speaking to the strength and depth of this wonderful team of young athletes.
"We're now looking forward to the Basketball Australia National Club Championships in September, where we aim to build on this success and continue to represent Bendigo with pride."
The National Junior Classic title capped a superb representative season for the Braves girls, who also won the Victoria Country Championships in Mildura.
