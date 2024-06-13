Mall fire: tattoo studio rises from ashes after months of heartache, stigma

A business gutted by a fire in Hargreaves Mall has risen from the ashes and is throwing open its doors once again.
The Pagan Lore tattoo studio was among businesses devastated when a neighbouring tobacco store was targeted in a ram raid and fire in January.
It is now ready for its grand reopening in Golden Square and preparing for first come, first serve 'flash day' tattoo sessions on Saturday June 15.
It brings an end to five months of limbo for artists including owner Daniel Newman.
"It's been long, way too long," he said.
Newman thanked everyone for supporting the studio including tattoo artist Matthew Anderson.
"Without him I don't think we'd be up and running quite yet," Newman said.
A devastated Anderson was the first studio artist on scene that morning and feared all his equipment, and much of his livelihood, was destroyed.
"If I wasn't such a resilient person, I'd be broken right about now," he said at the time.
The studio's artists were later able to recover and deep clean much of their equipment.
Newman was even able to salvage some of the priceless drawings and paintings his grandfather had created.
"They are worth more to me than the shop itself, so I don't have any hanging now in this new place," he said.
The new studio site is at 300a High Street, Golden Square and Newman thanked the landlord for providing a space when others had baulked.
"There's still that stigma, unfortunately, about being a tattoo studio," Newman said.
"So we would apply [to lease spaces] and ... say 'we are a tattoo studio', and that's when we'd hit a brick wall. That happened heaps.
"And luckily, this new space is such a good venue for us."
The space includes room for tattoo artists to work on side projects that can be sold over the front counter.
Newman, for example, does printmaking and stickers, Anderson creates art from polymer clay and apprentice Vanessa Capri has jewellery.
Back in Hargreaves Mall businesses continue to recover after the fire including Pinot and Picasso, which started trading five days after the fire in alternate spaces.
Joe Paul Menswear is preparing to move into a new Bendigo shopfront directly across Hargreaves Mall from its old space, in the old Sportsfirst space.
The site of the fire itself remains boarded up but work continues behind the scenes on getting empty storefronts back and occupied.
Police have charged one person in relation to the fire.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.