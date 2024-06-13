Shane Blackman's work on the Record, YABBA and El-Vee to be cherished

THE Record, YABBA and El-Vee are three weekly publications synonymous with football and netball in the central Victorian region.
Produced by Bendigo's Bart N Print, they are the official game-day programs for the Bendigo (Record), Heathcote District (YABBA) and Loddon Valley (El-Vee) leagues and for many football-netball followers in the region they are part of their weekly Saturday ritual during the season.
Pay your admission at the gate and "grab a book" to catch up on all the latest news at clubland, around the league and have those all-important player lists in hand, many of which by the end of the day's play have been accompanied in pen by their tallies of goals kicked for the game.
If you've been a regular reader of any of the Record, YABBA or El-Vee over the past 23 years then it's the work of Shane Blackman you've had accompanying you during your Saturday at the footy.
Compiling and producing the three weekly programs had been the domain of the late Blackman, who spent a tick under 23 years working with Bart N Print before passing away after a short battle with cancer last week aged 61.
It's a loss that has hit hard at Bart N Print - with whom Blackman started working for on August 2, 2001 - as well as at several sporting clubs in Bendigo that he had an association with.
"Working on the footy programs during the season was probably 60 per cent of Blacky's work and there was then a lot of ancillary work that he would do for clubs and AFL Central Victoria," Bart N Print founder Steve Bright said on Thursday.
"When it came to the production of the footy guides during the season, Blacky would come in each Sunday and get himself prepared for the week as part of his ritual
"Then on Monday morning he'd gather what information he could that was online as the club notes would begin filtering through.
"He was very regimented on the copy coming in on time. If it didn't come in by the deadline he'd give an hour's grace and then if it wasn't in he'd leave it out... he'd only have to do that once and the next week the notes would be in on time.
"I know there was always a lot of email banter he would have with the club people who sent the notes through. He loved Richmond and a lot of people knew that, so there was always a lot of banter around the Tigers, particularly when they were down.
"He's probably the best tradesman I've come across. You never had to question his workmanship because it was always first class.
"He put those guides together from start to finish for over 20 years... he was a footy guru.
"I remember during the years when Keith Robertson was president of the HDFNL that Blacky would write his president's address for him for the grand final YABBA.
"Keith would come into the office, sit down next to Blacky and say, 'OK Shaneo, what are we going to say this year'.
"And I remember when Richmond were winning all those flags (2017, 2019 and 2020) I'd come into the work on the Monday morning and the windows would be just plastered with everything Richmond... he loved his Tigers."
The editions of the Record, YABBA and El-Vee printed for the round of games played just over a month ago on Saturday, May 11, will be forever cherished by Bright - they were the final programs compiled by Blackman.
"People with the amount of experience that Blacky had; you just don't find them walking in the door," Bright said.
"When he first came it was a pretty laidback job interview we went through and we had this pact that if any of us felt things were going the wrong way then we'd speak up about it and I can honestly say we never had to go there.
"We had enormous mutual respect for each other and were very good mates... he'd do anything for me and I'd do anything for him."
Bart N Print began producing the BFNL Record in 1982, the El-Vee in 1983 and YABBA in 1985.
As well as the passing of Blackman being one of profound loss for Bart N Print, so too is it for AFL Central Victoria given the relationship between the organisation and AFLCV leagues and clubs.
"No task was ever too great and no deadline ever too short for Blacky," AFLCV region manager Cameron Tomlins said.
"He had an infectious, cheeky and at times politically incorrect view of the world. However, everyone who ever met Shane was immediately drawn to his friendly and caring, yet mischievous personality.
"Blacky's understanding of all AFLCV leagues, volunteers and players was truly remarkable.
"Such was Shane's knowledge, regularly he would prompt staff as to upcoming workflow with a friendly note to appreciate we were all busy, so he had taken the liberty to generate an upcoming task on our behalf as he knew we were about to ask."
Among the sporting organisations to pay tribute to Blackman following his passing has been the Bendigo Cricket Club, with whom he joined in the early 2000s.
"His ability to swing the ball and get something out of even the flattest decks saw him taking 40-odd wickets for the BCC in the 3rd XI in 2001-02 - an outrage performance," the Goers posted on their Facebook page.
"Blacky was self depreciating when commenting on his ability with the willow - 'I can't bat' was the usual short reply, but there will be many who remember him smashing the pill around and getting important runs for the team, generally when it mattered most.
"Blacky was a wonderful coach of the group that came through with son and best mate Mitch and there is no question the players stuck together and looked forward to training and gameday largely thanks to Blacky's influence.
"You just wanted to be around Blacky as you knew you would have fun and plenty of laughs."
And HDFNL club Mount Pleasant, where Blackman captained a reserves premiership, said his "larger than life personality" would be part of the club's folklore.
Blackman's funeral service will be held at the Connect Auditorium in Solomon Street, East Bendigo, at 11am on Friday, June 21.
