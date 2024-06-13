Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/BFNL
Tribute

Shane Blackman's work on the Record, YABBA and El-Vee to be cherished

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 13 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Blackman with a framed memento celebrating his 20 years at Bart N Print in August of 2021. Picture by Steve Bright
Shane Blackman with a framed memento celebrating his 20 years at Bart N Print in August of 2021. Picture by Steve Bright

THE Record, YABBA and El-Vee are three weekly publications synonymous with football and netball in the central Victorian region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.