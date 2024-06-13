Have you seen Grace? Police searching for missing girl, last seen in Epsom

Police are searching for a missing child, last seen at Epsom.
12-year-old girl Grace was last seen on Roper Terrace, Epsom at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, June 12.
Police said they were unsure was she was last seen wearing, but she was described as five-foot (1.52m) tall with a slim built, black dyed shoulder length hair and hazel eyes.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age and a medical condition.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
