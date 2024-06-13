This Bendigo couple has donated blood 600 times, helping 1800 people

Bendigo's Kevin and Alison Dullard have helped more than 1800 people by donating blood a combined 600 times.
Kevin Dullard has been donating blood since 1973 and gives plasma at the Lifeblood Bendigo Donor Centre every two weeks, where he recently clocked 400 individual donations.
"I only live a couple of blocks away ... I'm retired now but I check what's happening today and I can get on the app and sometimes I can book in a half-an-hour before I go," he said.
"I just walk around the corner and donate, have a cup of coffee and a cake and job done."
Alison Dullard recently notched her own significant milestone of 200 donations.
Mr Dullard said the couple usually donated separately, working around their own schedules.
One blood donation could help save up to three lives, according to Lifeblood, and Mr Dullard said donating blood was an "instant benefit to the community".
"There's lots of charities and events and organisations, but this is an instant result that someone desperately wants and it's really no trouble at all for me to do, so it's a win-win," Mr Dullard said.
Mr Dullard encouraged anyone considering donating to give it a go.
"Yes, your first time around it can be a bit scary, but there's absolutely no pain," he said.
"It's just go and do it."
Blood Donor Week runs from June 10 to 16, which celebrates people who have donated 200 times or more.
But despite the milestones, blood donations were still not at the level to meet demand, Lifeblood Bendigo spokesperson Shae Burns said.
"We are calling on people to become the lifeblood of Australia, the lifeblood of their communities and the lifeblood of those patients who need blood and blood products every day," Shae said.
"This week, we still need 76 Bendigo locals to roll up their sleeves and give blood.
"From cancer patients to road trauma victims, people with blood disorders, surgical patients, and new mums - blood is needed for someone, somewhere in Australia, every 18 seconds."
