Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

This Bendigo couple has donated blood 600 times, helping 1800 people

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
June 13 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin and Alison Dullard have tallied 400 and 200 blood donations respectively. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Kevin and Alison Dullard have tallied 400 and 200 blood donations respectively. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Bendigo's Kevin and Alison Dullard have helped more than 1800 people by donating blood a combined 600 times.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.