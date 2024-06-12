Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Junior Football League inter-league action | PHOTO GALLERY

Updated June 13 2024 - 9:18am, first published 9:14am
Pictures by Darren Howe

The Bendigo Junior Football League's young guns were in action again this week in representative football, playing a carnival against Goulburn Murray and Murray at Junortoun.

