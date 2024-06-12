Bendigo Junior Football League inter-league action | PHOTO GALLERY

The Bendigo Junior Football League's young guns were in action again this week in representative football, playing a carnival against Goulburn Murray and Murray at Junortoun.
It was a strong performance from Bendigo, which won four of the six games played.
Results:
Under-13 boys - Bendigo 6.6 (42) def Goulburn Murray 6.4 (40); Bendigo 9.9 (63) def Murray 0.2 (2).
Under-14 boys - Bendigo 6.4 (40) lt Goulburn Murray 7.9 (51); Bendigo 12.4 (76) def Murray 1.5 (11).
Under-15 boys - Bendigo 4.5 (29) lt Goulburn Murray 4.7 (31); Bendigo 11.10 (76) def Murray 0.0 (0).
Meanwhile, the Heathcote District league's under-18 team traveled to Swan Hill last Saturday to play a combined Central Murray and Golden Rivers side.
The Central Rivers team prevailed by 25 points, winning 12.17 (89) to 10.4 (64).
