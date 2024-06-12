Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Internet and mobiles patchy, slow, non-existent in Pyrenees? Tell council

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
June 13 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyrenees Shire mayor Robert Vance says the council wants to know about mobile phone reception, range or choice of internet service providers. File photos
Pyrenees Shire mayor Robert Vance says the council wants to know about mobile phone reception, range or choice of internet service providers. File photos

A central west Victorian shire is surveying its residents about their views and experiences with telecommunications and connectivity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.