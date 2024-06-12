Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Aunty Fay loved stories. Tell her legacy

Updated June 12 2024 - 6:02pm, first published 4:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the names of people who are deceased.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.