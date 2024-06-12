Aunty Fay loved stories. Tell her legacy

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this article contains the names of people who are deceased.
The state funeral of Aunty Fay Carter was at times poignant, at times funny and at all times showed what a strong matriarch she was to her family and the wider First Nations community.
But what was most clear from the nearly 2 1/2 hour service was that she was a storyteller.
She kept tradition alive, she taught through lineage and she wasn't above a verbal clip around the ears (lovingly delivered) to anybody who wasn't singing their First Nations heritage from the rooftops.
And through and through she fought hard for a better future.
Storytelling is a tradition that we all share. We speak lovingly of our ancestors, our friends, those who travel through life with us.
And even when they have passed, we keep them alive with snippets of every-day life.
Aunty Fay's granddaughter, Neane Carter, remembered she would always be with them "in orange painted nails, a glass of Merlot at the end of the day, taking clippings to plant in our garden, singing the Old Rugged Cross and maybe evening snorting when we laugh".
"But we will forever wish for one more story, one more wink, one more big hug."
In delivering the eulogy, artist Tiriki Onus challenged us all.
The "homework" was to find the stories of Aunty Fay and to tell them. As he would do to his children, to those he loved, to everybody.
Juanita Greville, Editor
