Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Jenna Strauch on track to earn selection in Australian Olympic team

AB
By Adam Bourke
June 12 2024 - 4:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Strauch was all smiles after winning the 100m breaststroke final at the Australian Olympic swimming trials. Picture by Delly Carr
Jenna Strauch was all smiles after winning the 100m breaststroke final at the Australian Olympic swimming trials. Picture by Delly Carr

Jenna Strauch is one step closer to the Paris Olympics after she won the 100m breaststroke final at the Australian Swimming Trials in Brisbane.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.