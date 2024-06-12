Jenna Strauch on track to earn selection in Australian Olympic team

Jenna Strauch is one step closer to the Paris Olympics after she won the 100m breaststroke final at the Australian Swimming Trials in Brisbane.
The former Bendigo East junior produced a sensational final 25m to reel in the leaders and win by just 0.04 of a second from Ella Ramsay.
Strauch's winning time of 1:06.90 was 0.59 of a second outside Swimming Australia's qualification time for the Olympics.
She'll wait to see if team selectors think the performance warranted a berth in the individual event in Paris.
At the very least, the win in the final puts Strauch in pole position for the breaststroke leg of the 4x100m medley relay in Paris - an event Australia won in Tokyo.
"A little bit off my pace, but every time I get a chance to get up and race and try my race plan, that (winning) is all I can ask for,'' Strauch said after her win.
Strauch, who is better-served over 200m, looked 100-1 to win with 25m to go in the 100m event, but her strength came to the fore in the latter stages.
The 27-year-old surged home to grab victory in the final touch.
The victory came after Strauch had her 2023 season ruined by a knee injury.
Back to full fitness, she relished the opportunity to race against the best breaststrokers in the country.
"If you look around the pool deck every athlete has a story and everyone has faced adversity,'' Strauch said.
"I faced mine last year, amongst other years, you find a way to find your love for the sport and what you need to get back, so I'm stoked that I'm back swimming and can be around my team-mates and the vibe we have around swimming."
Strauch now turns her attention to the 200m breaststroke on Friday.
She enters the event as the favourite, with her best time of 2:22.22 well inside the qualification mark of 2:24.16.
"Olympic trials anything can happen, just like anything can happen at the Olympics,'' Strauch said.
"It's about getting a lane, pushing yourself and seeing where you land."
Strauch was not the only Bendigo swimming product to turn heads over the first two days of competition.
Former Bendigo East junior Layla Day finished sixth in the final of the women's 100m breaststroke in a good time of 1:00.69. It was just 0.31 of a second outside of her personal best.
Day is ranked 12th in Australia heading into Thursday's 200m backstroke.
Another former Bendigo East junior - Emily Kearns - will also compete in the 200m backstroke.
Kearns finished with a ranking of 45th in the 100m backstroke.
Bendigo East's Cam Jordan finished second in the "B" final of the 100m men's breaststroke.
Needing to swim one of the fastest eight times to qualify for the final, Jordan's time of 1:01.88 was 13th overall.
He swam the exact same time of 1:01.88 in the "B" final to finish second and an overall ranking of 10th.
Jordan will also swim in the 200m breaststroke on Friday.
Bendigo East young gun Henry Allan was 52nd in the men's 100m backstroke.
The 15-year-old was the youngest competitor in the field.
Allan still has the 2000m breaststroke to look forward to on Friday.
