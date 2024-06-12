PHOTOS: CMC through to school footy decider after dominant semi-final win

Catherine McAuley College is through to the School Sports Victoria Football Premier League grand final after defeating Rowville Secondary College in the semi-final on Wednesday afternoon.
The boys will travel down to Bundoora's Tony Sheahan Oval at La Trobe University in a fortnights time, where they'll take on the winners of Emmanuel College and SEDA College.
On a damp Finn Oval, CMC used the comforts of home to perfection, notching up an 11.14 (80) to 3.6 (24) victory.
They controlled the game from the start, opening up a three-goal buffer by quarter-time.
The decisive move came in the second term when CMC put the jets on and played scintillating footy.
One of CMC's best on the afternoon, Gus Hay, got the ball rolling, nailing the first two majors of the term.
CMC's ability to rebound from defensive half turnovers and link up through the middle of the ground was excellent, and their ball movement deserved a few more goals, if not for some missed set shots.
These linking chains from the back-half that broke Rowville open was epitomised by skipper Jack McMahon's mark at centre-half-back and subsequent run through the guts where he got the footy back three times through quick hands.
They finally got their end-to-end goal late in the term, with Joe Artavilla slotting truly to take the margin out to 31 points by the main break.
Rowville made a slight charge midway through the third term, peppering CMC's inside 50, but as they did all day, the defence stood firm and was composed when exiting.
Hay sealed the game from the goalsquare after receiving a 50-metre penalty, and CMC took a 38-point lead into three-quarter-time.
