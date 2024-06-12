No 'alarming red' colour here: architect defends CBD building plan

Victoria's planning umpire will not force developers to tone down the colour of a three-storey building planned for the edge of the city centre.
It comes after an architect said the color proposed was not be an "alarming red" during testimony at the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.
A group of nearby residents said red-coloured concrete wrapping the outside of the building planned for 32 Myers Street "would present an overwhelming feature on the landscape".
The group wanted a more neutral loook for a building that would include a ground floor medical centre and several storeys of apartments.
The tribunal has now weighed in.
It has backed the architect's view that the building's terra-cotta concrete would have a "highly textured finish and an earthy colour" that would fit well with the neighbourhood.
The tribunal has changed some of the conditions the council originally imposed on the build after requests from the project's neighbours, including some windows, doors and planter boxes.
It declined the neighbours' request that the council foot their legal bill.
"No party has conducted the proceeding in a way that unnecessarily disadvantaged another party," tribunal member Seuna Bryne said.
"All Tribunal orders have been complied with. No adjournments have been sought or caused.
"No party has attempted to deceive another party or the Tribunal, and the hearing was able to be completed within its assigned duration of one day."
