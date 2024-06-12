HDFNL 2024 MID-SEASON REVIEW: Demons, Bulldogs setting the pace

Sit at the top of the ladder with both the No.1 ranked attack and defence in the competition, so playing a well-balanced brand of football.
Only side that has been able to get hold of the Demons offensively has been North Bendigo, which kicked 20.7 (127) in White Hills' only loss of the season so far in round five.
Apart from that game no other team has kicked more than nine goals against the Demons.
Defender Alex Davis has proven himself to be one of the recruits of the season having put together a stellar first eight games, while fellow fresh faces Callum Crisp and Jack Lawton are proving to be a damaging one-two punch in the ruck.
The list is there to go all the way and their brand of football is stacking up, but the big question mark on the Demons from here is can they get the job done when it matter most in September and finally end that premiership drought that stretches back to 1988?
Record - 7-1
Percentage - 229.2%
Average for - 119
Average against - 52
Attack rank - 1st
Defence rank - 1st
Quarters won - 28 of 32
Goal conversion - 57.3%
1st half scoring - +258
2nd half scoring - +278
Top 5 best player votes:
Alex Davis - 26
Tom Brereton - 19
Ben Taylor - 17
Ryan Walker - 14
Jack Lawton - 12
Top 5 goalkickers:
Kaiden Antonowicz - 33
Liam Bartels - 22
James Davies - 17
Cohen Kekich - 14
Mitch Dole - 10
While much of the pre-season hype centred around White Hills and Heathcote, the Bulldogs quietly went about their business retooling their list with the inclusion of some youth that has North Bendigo well-placed at the halfway mark.
The only team to have beaten ladder-leader White Hills so far, while the Bulldogs' only blemish has been a shock five-point loss to Huntly in round six.
The Bulldogs have been the masters of the quick starts, having won all eight of their first quarters during which they have outscored their opposition 265-82.
Key forward Dylan Klemm (31 goals) and Jake Dean (18) have both been lively inside forward 50 and young players such as Will Gilmore, Riley Paetow and Cody Riddick headline the next generation of young Bulldogs coming through.
So far so good for the Bulldogs, but was also saying something similar this time last year when they had reached this stage of the season undefeated, only to later be bundled out of the finals in straight sets.
Record - 7-1
Percentage - 167.8%
Average for - 113
Average against - 67
Attack rank - 2nd
Defence rank - 2nd
Quarters won - 20 of 32
Goal conversion - 57.5%
1st half scoring - +243
2nd half scoring - +122
Top 5 best player votes:
Ryan Hartley - 22
Dylan Klemm - 20
Will Gilmore - 19
Riley Paetow - 14
Nick Waterson - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Dylan Klemm - 31
Jake Dean - 18
Jordan Ford - 13
Sam Barnes - 12
Hakeem Johnson - 10
One of the pre-seaon favourites for the flag after last year's runners-up finish, the Saints certainly haven't been at their best, but still find themselves in the top three.
Were up and about early winning their first three games, but have gone 2-3 since, which includes two heavy losses to the teams above them - White Hills and North Bendigo - by a combined 153 points.
Better signs last round with their 52-point win over Huntly when they ran the game out strongly, with the added perk of that victory exposing some of the club's underbelly with four under-18 players included.
Star forward Corey Grindlay leads both the HDFNL goalkicking with 35 and is also No.1 in the Addy player rankings ahead of team-mate and gun ruckman James Orr at No.2.
Interesting to note the contrasts in the Saints' first and second halves. They have been outscored by 12 points in first halves, but are +169 points in second halves.
Record - 5-3
Percentage - 126.9%
Average for - 93
Average against - 73
Attack rank - 3rd
Defence rank - 5th
Quarters won - 19 of 32
Goal conversion - 53.7%
1st half scoring - -12
2nd half scoring - +169
Top 5 best player votes:
Corey Grindlay - 30
James Orr - 30
Liam Jacques - 21
Mitch McLean - 15
Rhys Bolton - 10
Top 5 goalkickers:
Corey Grindlay - 36
Zak Saad - 10
Cooper Webber-Mirkin - 10
Liam Birch - 10
Braden Padmore - 6
Scratchy start going 1-2 in their first three games, but the Bombers now look to be building into the season just nicely.
Sit 5-3 at the halfway mark and only percentage outside the top-three, so certainly aren't chasing their tails like last year when they managed to make the finals despite a 0-4 start to the season.
Accuracy in front of goal has left a bit to be desired, with the Bombers ranked last for conversion with just 44.5 per cent having kicked 73.91 for the season.
The experienced Jye Keath has led a tight defence that in its past two games against Huntly and Mount Pleasant has conceded just 10 goals, while midfielder Caleb Hislop is among the form players of the competition and also hitting the scoreboard with six goals in his past two matches.
In attack it has been a case of spreading the load, with Chris Horman (13) and recruit Fraser Buchanan (11) the only Bombers to have kicked more than eight goals.
Record - 5-3
Percentage - 96.7%
Average for - 66
Average against - 68
Attack rank - 6th
Defence rank - 3rd
Quarters won - 16 of 32
Goal conversion - 44.5%
1st half scoring - +21
2nd half scoring - -39
Top 5 best player votes:
Jye Keath - 28
Mitch Candy - 16
Jobee Warde - 14
Caleb Hislop - 14
Will Brereton - 13
Top 5 goalkickers:
Chris Horman - 13
Fraser Buchanan - 11
Billy Hawken - 8
Caleb Hislop - 8
Tom Brereton - 7
Fair to say the reigning premier Blues are an enigma. They have a 3-5 record, yet boast a percentage of 123.6.
In a nutshell, when the Blues win, they win big with their three victories against Huntly, Colbinabbin and Elmore by a combined 290 points, but they also haven't been able to beat any of the four teams above them and hence are only percentage clear of seventh position.
Didn't give a yelp last game in a 50-point loss to Leitchville-Gunbower, but in their other defeats to the four sides above them - Heathcote, White Hills and North Bendigo - it was frustrating one quarter lapses that proved costly.
Ruckman Chris Down has again been a strong presence and recruits Jack Hickman (midfield) and Ben Bissett (forward) have also played good football, but the Blues are going to have to find some much-needed consistency as a team in the second half of the season if they are to have an impact at the business end - if they are to get there.
Record - 3-5
Percentage - 123.6%
Average for - 85
Average against - 68
Attack rank - 4th
Defence rank - 4th
Quarters won - 17 of 32
Goal conversion - 54.7%
1st half scoring - +43
2nd half scoring - +86
Top 5 best player votes:
Chris Down - 26
Jack Hickman - 26
Ben Bisset - 21
Fletcher White - 9
Daniel Frame - 9
Top 5 goalkickers:
Ben Bisset - 20
Mitch Rovers - 12
Jaxson Nihill - 10
Jack Hickman - 9
Christian Hatzis - 7
It has certainly been a tough slog for the Grasshoppers this year with no under-18 team and their reserves on the end of some big hidings, but their seniors are in the finals hunt.
The Grasshoppers' 3-5 record puts them just percentage outside the top-five at the halfway mark.
Hard to disagree with where the Grasshoppers sit on the ladder having beaten the three teams below them - Elmore, Huntly and LBU - while they are 0-5 against the five sides ahead.
Young forward Alex Carr from Sandhurst has been a valuable acquisition, with his 22 goals more than a quarter of the 77 the Grasshoppers have kicked, while a couple of former coaches in ruckman Julian Bull and the classy Nick Knight are providing some valuable experience.
Already matched last year's three wins, so at least any more victories from here is a step forward on last season.
Record - 3-5
Percentage - 77.3%
Average for - 67
Average against - 87
Attack rank - 5th
Defence rank - 6th
Quarters won - 14 of 32
Goal conversion - 51.0%
1st half scoring - -117
2nd half scoring - -40
Top 5 best player votes:
Nathan Basile - 28
Jude Ryan - 24
Charles Ryan - 19
Julian Bull - 18
Will Lowe - 14
Top 5 goalkickers:
Alex Carr - 22
Clint Shields - 8
Jed Brain - 8
Charles Ryan - 8
Jordan Wilson - 6
Already a big step forward for the Hawks under new coach Hamish Morcom.
The Hawks had only won three games across the previous two years, but have already matched that through the first half of this season.
Will have the belief that on their day they can beat any side given among their three wins was the huge upset over North Bendigo by five points in round six, which was followed a week later by a one-point victory over Elmore, so the rebuilding side is certainly gaining some valuable crunch time experience as part of their development.
Just to get a gauge on the improvement in the Hawks this season, they have increased their scoring from 50 points last year to 59, while they have trimmed their average score against from 124 points back to 91.
Positive signs indeed, particularly with the Hawks' reserves (4th) and under-18s (2nd) ticking along solidly.
Record - 3-5
Percentage - 64.4%
Average for - 59
Average against - 91
Attack rank - 9th
Defence rank - 7th
Quarters won - 7 of 32
Goal conversion - 45.5%
1st half scoring - -131
2nd half scoring - -128
Top 5 best player votes:
Dale Lowry - 21
Brodie Fry - 19
Hamish Morcom - 17
Harry Whittle - 13
Tori Ferguson - 12
Top 5 goalkickers:
Lachy Wilson - 13
Hamish Morcom - 8
Abe Sladden - 6
Dale Lowry - 6
Jacob Greenwood - 5
The Cats desperately needed the King's Birthday weekend general bye to regroup after falling off the pace with a disappointing three weeks leading up in which they copped a pair of 10-goal hidings from Colbinabbin and North Bendigo and were then the team Elmore ended its 20-game winless streak against.
Sit eighth on the ladder, yet have beaten two top five sides in Leitchville-Gunbower and Mount Pleasant, but at the moment it's a case of too much being left up to too few, with those too few being led by tireless ruckman Tyler Phillips.
If the Cats can't get their 22 contributing regularly then it's going to be a second-straight season missing the finals following the 2022 flag.
Season is far from shot, though, given the fact that while they are playing well below expectation, they are only one game outside the top five.
Record - 2-6
Percentage - 64.7%
Average for - 63
Average against - 98
Attack rank - 7th
Defence rank - 8th
Quarters won - 9 of 32
Goal conversion - 54.8%
1st half scoring - -99
2nd half scoring - -176
Top 5 best player votes:
Tyler Phillips - 24
Bowden Stone - 20
Jacob Gardiner - 17
Brodie Collins - 16
Jeremy Mundie - 12
Top 5 goalkickers:
Anthony McMahon - 19
Thomas Leech - 11
Jeremy Mundie - 7
Tyler Phillips - 7
Stuart Taylor - 6
Huge sigh of relief last round for the Bloods when they notched their first win of their 150th anniversary season with a 19-point victory over Lockington-Bamawm United.
The Bloods could easily have won two of their past three games after two weeks earlier they conceded the final goal of the game in the dying stages and lost to Huntly by one point.
Been a big effort from vice-captain James Harney, who despite playing in a team that has won just one game and sits on the bottom of the ladder, his 30 goals - which included eight in the drought-breaking win over LBU - are the fourth most in the competition.
Down the other end Rhys Holmberg has been a pillar of strength in the back half.
Record - 1-7
Percentage - 49.8%
Average for - 59
Average against - 119
Attack rank - 8th
Defence rank - 9th
Quarters won - 9 of 32
Goal conversion - 53.5%
1st half scoring - -206
2nd half scoring - -272
Top 5 best player votes:
Nathan Kay - 24
Rhys Holmberg - 23
Kynan Sharpe - 19
James Harney - 19
Jake Dick-O'Flaherty - 12
Top 5 goalkickers:
James Harney - 30
Nathan Kay - 8
Jordan Thomson - 5
Luke Price - 5
Jack Smith - 4
