Man, 44, pleads guilty to murdering Bendigo mother-of-four 'Logee' Osias

The man accused of killing Bendigo woman Analyn "Logee" Osias has pleaded guilty to murder and been ordered to appear in the Melbourne Supreme Court later this month.
Forty-four-year-old James William Pualic appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 12, via video link from the Metropolitan Remand Centre in Ravenhall.
The court heard that other charges Pualic initially faced - which included committing the indictable offence of murder whilst on bail - had been struck out or withdrawn, and a single charge of murder remained.
Magistrate Megan Aumair found there was evidence of sufficient weight for the former Junortoun resident to stand trial on the charge, and read him a caution.
Wearing a white shirt buttoned to the collar and looking straight at the camera, Pualic responded that he was guilty, when asked by the magistrate how he pleaded.
Ms Osias, a 46-year-old mother of four, was found unresponsive in her Kangaroo Flat home just before midnight on Sunday, October 29 last year, and was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.
The magistrate ordered Pualic to attend a directions hearing at the Melbourne Supreme Court on June 26.
For family violence support, contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.