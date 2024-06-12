Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Breaking

Man, 44, pleads guilty to murdering Bendigo mother-of-four 'Logee' Osias

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 12 2024 - 2:37pm, first published 1:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo Law Courts. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

The man accused of killing Bendigo woman Analyn "Logee" Osias has pleaded guilty to murder and been ordered to appear in the Melbourne Supreme Court later this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.