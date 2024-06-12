Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Phil Collins bought a 'cow with a brown calf'. It started a long passion

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
June 12 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Philip Collins set up Merrigrange with his wife Gwen in 1958 he bought "a cow with a brown calf" at the Kyneton saleyards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.