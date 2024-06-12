Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Stats What Im Talkin' About

Who are the top ball magnets, tacklers and interceptors in the BFNL?

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 12 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 11:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst captain Lachlan Tardrew leads the BFNL for average disposals, clearances and goal involvements per game. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Sandhurst captain Lachlan Tardrew leads the BFNL for average disposals, clearances and goal involvements per game. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Which BFNL players are leading the league's most important stats as we near the midway point of the home and away season?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.