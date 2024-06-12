Who are the top ball magnets, tacklers and interceptors in the BFNL?

Which BFNL players are leading the league's most important stats as we near the midway point of the home and away season?
The Bendigo Advertiser has analysed the top ten per-game averages in five key metrics.
*Must have played a minimum of three games*
1: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) 40.1
2: Coby Perry (MB) 37.7
3: Matt Harvey (SS) 35.4
4: Daniel Clohesy (SS) 34.6
5: Alex Brown (MB) 33.1
6: Brody Haddow (SB) 33
7: Luke Ellings (KF) 32
8: Flynn Lakey (GIS) 31.0
9: Lachlan Gill (SS) 31.6
10: Noah Walsh (SAN) 31.5
Sandhurst captain Lachlan Tardrew leads the BFNL for average disposals per-game.
He is the only player averaging over 40 touches each week and is the early firm favourite for the 2024 Michelsen Medal.
Coby Perry has been superb as co-coach of the struggling Maryborough, averaging 37.7 disposals.
Perry has amassed 41, 42, and 46 disposals in his last three games.
Strathfieldsaye's midfield trio of Matt Harvey (third), Daniel Clohesy (fourth) and Lachlan Gill (ninth) are all in the top ten.
1: Jack Reaper (GIS) 5.4
2: Kya Lanfranchi (MB) 5.3
3: Jon Coe (GS) 3.9
4: Liam Spear (GIS) 3.6
5: Cooper Jones (SS) 3.6
6: Charlie Langford (EH) 3.2
7: Zachary Rouse (KF) 3
8: Matthew Campbell (SAN) 2.7
9: Zack Shelton (GS) 2.6
10: Isaac Ruff (SAN) 2.6
Gisborne's defensive general, Jack Reaper, began the season like a brick wall, taking nine intercept marks in both of the Bulldog's first two games.
His average of 5.4 intercept marks per-game would be better if he didn't have to go off the field due to a concussion midway through the second quarter in round five when he had only snared one for the day.
Reaper and Maryborough's Kya Lanfranchi are a fair way ahead of the competition in intercept marking.
Lanfranchi has plenty of the ball coming to him and is averaging 5.3 per game, with the next best in Square's Jon Coe, taking 3.9 each week.
1: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) 11.4
2: Braidon Blake (GIS) 11.3
3: Brad Bernacki (GIS) 9.9
4: Brody Haddow (SB) 9.1
5: Flynn Lakey (GIS) 8.9
6: Coby Perry (MB) 8.7
7: Jordan Rosengren (GS) 8.1
8: Ricky Monti (GS) 7.8
9: Ethan Roberts (KF) 7.4
10: Daniel Clohesy (SS) 7.4
Tardrew also leads the BFNL in clearances, averaging 11.4 per game, with Gisborne ruckman Braidon Blake close behind at 11.3.
Blake's Bulldogs have easily been the best clearance side this season, averaging 7.6 more per-game than the next-best Sandhurst.
That isn't surprising when you look at the cattle in a Bulldogs centre bounce.
They have three of the top five clearance players in Blake, Brad Bernacki (third) and Flynn Lakey (fifth).
1: Nicholas Stagg (SAN) 7.3
2: Ricky Monti (GS) 6.5
3: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) 6.3
4: Tom Strauch (GS) 6.1
5: Ben Thompson (EH) 6
6: Ethan Roberts (KF) 6
7: Dylan Hird (GS) 6
8: Justin Bateson (KF) 5.9
9: Daniel Clohesy (SS) 5.9
10: Riley Wilson (SS) 5.9
Nicholas Stagg's 19 tackles against Gisborne in round two was one of the more remarkable performances of the season.
The veteran is still applying the heat in season 16 of his senior career.
Golden Square's tackling pressure has been solid in 2024.
Three Bulldogs are in the top ten for tackles, with Ricky Monti second, Tom Strauch fourth, and Dylan Hird seventh.
1: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) 9.9
2: Fergus Greene (SAN) 8.7
3: Noah Walsh (SAN) 8
4: James Schischka (SS) 7
5: Brad Bernacki (GIS) 7
6: Jake McLean (SAN) 6.9
7: Bryce Curnow (SAN) 6.8
8: Harry Luxmoore (GIS) 6.6
9: Brock Harvey (SB) 6.6
10: Cobi Maxted (SAN) 6.1
Unsurprisingly, the most damaging team in the competition - Sandhurst - dominates this stat.
Six of the top ten goal involvements players are Dragons, including the top three.
Gisborne's Harry Luxmoore is ranked eight, averaging 6.6 in the youngster's breakout senior footy season.
