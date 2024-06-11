Palmers Gym duo among best in the country after national bronze medals

TWO athletes from Palmers Gym Bendigo have won medals at the Australian Gymnastics Championships held on the Gold Coast.
Oliva Leed and Spencer Price both excelled on the national stage to earn bronze medals.
Leed won her bronze in the level seven women's tumbling event and Price claimed his bronze in the level five men's tumbling.
Both athletes won their medals after narrowly missing out on podium finishes at the national championships the previous year.
Leed and Price were among six athletes from Palmers Gym that competed at the national championships.
Also competing was Palmers Gym's youngest athlete Addi Coburn, who made her debut at the Australian Championships and earned a fourth-place finish.
It was also the first time representing Victoria at the national championships for Ruby Bath, who had qualified last year but had to withdraw due to injury.
Bath finished sixth in the the level seven women's tumbling.
Palmers Gym had two competitors in the level six women's tumbling with Amelia Mitrovic and Aliera Pumpa both in action. Mitrovic finished seventh and Pumpa 11th.
Rounding out the competitors was one of Palmers Gym's fundamental coaches Chloe Kahaduwa Poodduwage, who was selected to compete in the tumbling and double mini trampoline.
She placed fifth in under-17 tumbling, fourth in the tumbling teams event and 15th in double mini trampoline.
