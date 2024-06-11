Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Palmers Gym duo among best in the country after national bronze medals

June 12 2024 - 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Led and Spencer Price with their bronze medals won at the Australian Gymnastics Championships on the Gold Coast. Picture by WinkiPop and supplied by Palmers Gym
Olivia Led and Spencer Price with their bronze medals won at the Australian Gymnastics Championships on the Gold Coast. Picture by WinkiPop and supplied by Palmers Gym

TWO athletes from Palmers Gym Bendigo have won medals at the Australian Gymnastics Championships held on the Gold Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.