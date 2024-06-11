Aunty Fay Carter: 'Strong woman' honoured at Ulumbarra state funeral

First Nations readers be advised, this story contains the name and images of someone who has died.
The family of Aunty Fay Carter has given permission to use her name and picture.
Hello and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog of the state funeral for Aunty Fay Carter.
The Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta elder passed away on May 29 at the age of 89.
First Nations people, dignitaries, family and friends are expected to gather at Bendigo's Ulumbarra Theatre today to honour the life of Aunty Fay.
Our reporter Jonathon Magrath and photographer Darren Howe are part of the accredited media team covering the funeral service which is also being livestreamed.
With that, here is the blog - it may take a second to load:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.