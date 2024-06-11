'He tried his guts out': Robinson retires tough as nails Bendigo stayer

A STABLE favourite of Bendigo trainer Jarrod Robinson and the reigning Bendigo stayer of the year, Equine Philosopher has run his last race.
The tough-as-nails six-year-old gelding had his final start in last Sunday's Apsley Cup at Edenhope.
Ridden by Tianni Chapman, he finished the 2000m race in ninth place.
No other horse has won more races for Robinson in his nine years as a trainer than Equine Philosopher, a noted frontrunner, who arrived at his stable in early 2021 as an eight-start maiden.
His 42 career starts produced seven wins and 15 placings for earnings of $206,755.
Five of those placings came under the guidance of his former trainers Mick Price and Michael Kent Jr before his stable switch.
Robinson said the decision to retire the son of Unencumbered and Umatain had been made with the best interests of the horse in mind.
"In the end he just had a few little niggles. He's not old, but he's done a bit of racing and tries so hard, so there's a bit of wear and tear there, which has caught up with him," he said.
"It's best we retire him and let him do something else.
"He will make a good eventer or show jumper; he does love jumping."
Robinson, whose 61 career wins have included three at city level, said not too many horses in his stable over the years had tried as hard or were as honest as Equine Philosopher.
"He's by no means the fastest horse I've had, but he's won more races than anyone else I've had," he said.
"He tried his guts out. He just pinned his ears back from start to finish and had a crack.
"You can't ask for much more than that.
"When he came from Mick Price's, the owners were going to be happy if I won just one race with him, so they were pretty happy to see him do what he did."
Robinson declared Equine Philospher's 2022-23 Bendigo stayer of the year award win as one of his proudest moments in racing.
Another was the galloper's final career win in the Mulwala Water Ski Club Cup at Benalla last November, when ridden by Rose Hammond.
The Echuca-based apprentice was aboard Equine Philosopher in four of his seven wins, while Mikaela Lawrence rode him in the other three.
He proved a competitive country cups campaigner, highlighted by a second in the 2021 St Arnaud Cup and a close up fourth in the Kyneton Cup 10 days later.
He finished second in this year's Kerang Cup in March in what turned out to be the fourth last start of his career.
Robinson is hoping the progeny of Umatain can deliver him future success, as he prepares to welcome Equine Philospher's little sister to his stable.
"She's only a yearling, a fresh project, but hopefully she can be as good as him," he said.
"If she's a little bit faster and a tough as him, she'll be a good horse.
"The same owners bred her and have thankfully sent her to me, so I'm very grateful."
In the meantime, Robinson will be chasing back-to-back wins with You Betcha Woo at Bendigo on Saturday following his barnstorming win at Mildura last month.
