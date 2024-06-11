Saying goodbye to Aunty Fay Carter

Today, more than 900 people are expected to fill the Ulumbarra Theatre for a state funeral for Djaara elder Aunty Fay Carter.
Family, friends, dignitaries and the public have been invited to turn out in Bendigo to celebrate the life of a remarkable woman.
A "revolutionary teacher". A "highly respected advocate". A leader of her community.
And a "a loving friend, matriarch and voice for her Ancestors".
We will be at Ulumbarra bringing you coverage of the funeral. Find out more about what is planned in David Chapman's story.
In court, an alleged 16 year old creep-in, break-in thief has been bailed. Jenny Denton reports the court heard that a video on his phone caught him saying: "We're stealing the f***ing trucks!"
And in sport, our state netball teams - the Strikers - are gunning for wins as they head into the tail-end of the main season. Check out Kieran Illes's coverage of both sides - and find out what's driving them.
Juanita Greville, Editor
