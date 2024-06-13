Bendigo Advertiser
Secluded country estate in Eppalock

By Feature Property
June 13 2024 - 4:05pm
Secluded country estate in Eppalock
Secluded country estate in Eppalock

4 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • Lot 2 Abbotts Track, Eppalock
  • $880,000 - $940,000
  • LAND: 8.78 hectares or 21.70 acres (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Patrick Skahill 0401 722 581
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This partly-cleared bushland acreage offers a sense of seclusion whilst still being a short drive from everything you may need.

