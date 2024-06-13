Secluded country estate in Eppalock

This partly-cleared bushland acreage offers a sense of seclusion whilst still being a short drive from everything you may need.
Potentially a little tricky to find without a pin on a map, a previous listing in 2010 attributed the location to Axe Creek, the centre of which is technically closer as the crow flies, but this property does fall within the boundary of Eppalock.
Either way, this and the handful of neighbouring acreages are surrounded by the Pilchers Bridge Nature Conservation Reserve.
The homestead and additions are designed to accommodate a growing or grown family, and for entertaining.
There's a huge covered and partially-enclosed outdoor entertaining area with a timber bar, ceiling fans, lights, power points and a fire box.
Indoors there are huge open living spaces, each with direct or open access to the kitchen. One is the tiled dining area and carpeted lounge room, and the other is a substantial tiled area which has the bay windows at the front plus reverse-cycle air-conditioning and a wood heater.
Other highlights of the home include a walk-in robe and an ensuite for the main bedroom, a double garage, a double carport, a catchment dam, tank water storage, gardens, a fenced dog yard and more.
