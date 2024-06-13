Living closer to nature on 6.1 acres in Wellsford Forest

This property was completely off-grid long before it was cool.
It still has plenty of power, phone and internet though, thanks to a 2.7kW solar system, 24 kilowatt/hours of battery storage and a 2kVa Honda generator just in case, plus probable mobile coverage on all three networks (Telstra even predicts 5G will work), and satellite technology (with a choice of Starlink or the much more affordable SkyMuster NBN).
It also has more than enough water with a 1 gigalitre water right, a dam with a pump, and rainwater storage in two 22,000 litres tanks, plus filtration for the house.
Tucked away on a secluded track in Wellsford Forest, it's still only a 15 minute drive to everything that civilisation - in this case, Bendigo - has to offer.
Agent Linda Curry describes this as an extremely peaceful place, offering mostly birdlife and their beautiful songs for ambient sound. There's also a variety of cute and interesting native wildlife for company.
"It's one of those properties that you really have to visit in order to appreciate," Linda said.
The main residence is "a gorgeous mudbrick cottage," plus there is "a separate retreat for guest accommodation."
The main mudbrick building - which has two bedrooms, the renovated family bathroom, and an open plan renovated kitchen, dining and living space - was constructed using an eclectic mix of reclaimed materials, each with a story to tell.
The benchtops are reclaimed redgum for instance, while the stone fireplace has a lovely ironbark mantel.
This main building is wrapped on three sides with a semi-covered verandah and there's a lovely covered and paved pergola attached to the northern side.
The other building has a guest bedroom, plus another living area with a kitchenette.
A freestanding firebox in each building provides heat and you'll never be short of firewood, plus there's strategically-placed split-system air-conditioning.
The grounds around both buildings feature some lovely gardens, paths and landscaping, and there's plenty of scope for growing veggies or adding what's needed for keeping small animals like chickens.
Given its very secluded location, Linda suggests calling first to help you find it for the open home viewing scheduled for 2pm Saturday June 15.
