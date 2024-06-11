Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

Eaglehawk snares critical road triumph while Dragons thump Bulldogs

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 11 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst's Liv Douglass pounces on the footy and analyses her options entering forward 50. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Sandhurst's Liv Douglass pounces on the footy and analyses her options entering forward 50. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Eaglehawk has moved to third on the ladder after holding off a second-half comeback by Woorinen in round nine of the CVFL.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.