Eaglehawk snares critical road triumph while Dragons thump Bulldogs

Eaglehawk has moved to third on the ladder after holding off a second-half comeback by Woorinen in round nine of the CVFL.
The Hawks replaced the Tigers in third spot and condemned their opponents to back-to-back home losses.
What was only a fortnight ago considered the toughest away trip in the CVFL outside of playing Castlemaine at Camp Reserve, the Tiger's fortress has been breached twice in as many weeks.
It was a potentially season-defining victory for the Hawks, who are very close to confirming their place in the finals only halfway through the 2024 season.
The Hawks did the damage early, opening up a 26-point buffer by quarter time and maintaining their four-goal lead at the main break.
Last year's grand finalists made a charge in the third term, kicking four goals to two before keeping the Hawks scoreless in the last, but it wasn't enough, with the game ending 6.9 (45) to 6.2 (38) in the Hawks' favour.
Caitlin Evans, Lexie Moss and Molly Metcalf were the Hawks' best.
Meanwhile, Golden Square, Castlemaine and Sandhurst recorded massive 100-point plus victories.
Sandhurst moved back within striking distance of the Tigers in fourth courtesy of its 149-point thumping of North Bendigo.
Castlemaine remains undefeated, keeping White Hills goalless in a 25.23 (173) to 0.0 (0) triumph.
The most impressive of the big victories came from Golden Square, who trounced Bendigo Thunder 22.15 (147) to 0.0 (0).
Payton Jolliffe nailed eight to take her tally to 44 from six games, while Taylah Moore slotted four.
