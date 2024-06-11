Evans takes aim at repeat world 8-ball championship success in England

BENDIGO 8-ball player Joseph Evans is eyeing repeat success at the Ultimate Pool WEPF World Championships in England next week.
The 19-year-old captured his maiden world championship by winning the under-18 scotch doubles title, in partnership with Queensland's Joshua Hands, at last year's championships in Morocco.
Now a member of the four-member Australian under-23 team, Evans believes his best shot of a championship win again lies in the doubles format.
But he has also set his sights on world championship singles success.
The championships will be played in Blackpool, located on the north-west coast of England, and will run from June 18 to 27.
Evans' selection in the 23-and-under team followed his impressive performances at last year's world championships in Morocco, headlined by his and Hands' scotch doubles win.
He says he is relishing the step up from junior competition.
"I'm up with the big dogs this time in the under-23s," Evans said.
"It's a huge step-up from under-18s. Some of the players are actually pro players in England and Ireland and places like that. They've been playing their whole lives.
"While I'm playing for fun, I hope to be a pro one day too."
Evans, who will also compete in the men's singles and men's plate events in Blackpool, hopes the day he too can call himself a 'professional' is coming.
"I don't reckon it's that far away. There's still a process to go through, but I think it's closer than I think it is," he said.
Evans will depart for England on Wednesday in brilliant form following a string of quality performances over the last few months.
From a starting field of 256 players, he reached the semi-finals of last month's national event in Albury.
He also reached the doubles semi-finals of the Victorian state tryouts in Melbourne and made the top four of an IPA Australia tournament in Keilor.
In between, Evans has continued to hone his craft in the Bendigo 8-ball competition.
His Monday night team Camp Willy (Camp Hotel) last month finished runners-up to Manny Vegas in a closely-fought grand final, while his Wednesday night team Manny Potters (Manchester Arms) are still in title contention.
Evans topped the season aggregate award on both nights.
The teenager is anticipating a bold showing from the Australians, to be captained by fellow Victorian Sean Dempsey, in the under-23 teams event, following a third place finish last year.
"I reckon we have a good shot at winning it, but it's going to be hard going," he said.
"There are teams from India, Ireland, Northern Ireland, France, England, Morocco and a few others, so plenty of competition.
"Personally, I'd say the doubles is my best chance of a win in England, but I'd love a singles title too."
Evans' accomplishments in Morocco last year saw him noiminated as one of the finalists in last year's Bendigo Sports Star of the Year award.
