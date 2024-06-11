Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Evans takes aim at repeat world 8-ball championship success in England

By Kieran Iles
June 11 2024 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joseph Evans will represent Australia for the second straight year at the Ultimate Pool WEPF World Championships, this time in England. Picture by Kieran Iles
Joseph Evans will represent Australia for the second straight year at the Ultimate Pool WEPF World Championships, this time in England. Picture by Kieran Iles

BENDIGO 8-ball player Joseph Evans is eyeing repeat success at the Ultimate Pool WEPF World Championships in England next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.