Vicki was executed as she slept. There's a $1m reward to help solve case

A $1 million reward remains open for information about the death of a woman, 25 years to the day after the crime shocked Bendigo.
Vicki Joy Jacobs, 37, was executed in her Long Gully home on Saturday, June 12 1999, as her six-year-old son slept next to her.
The boy awoke to find her body.
Seasoned homicide detectives at the time described the killing as "one of the most calculated and brutal crimes" seen in Victoria for some time.
"Someone has come into the unit during the night and I can say that she has been shot in a deliberate execution," the Homicide Squad's Ron Iddles said at the time.
Police have not given up hope of solving the murder case.
While 25 years have passed, police believe there are still people out there with information that could assist with this investigation," investigators said in a statement.
The crime appeared meticulously planned and detectives quickly shifted their focus towards organised crime groups.
Vicki had given evidence in a trial over a 1996 double homicide that police suspected was linked to Hells Angels bikies.
Detectives began working sources in the underworld.
"Killing a mother while she sleeps beside her six-year-old son, in anyone's terms, is unacceptable, but it must exceed the limits that the criminal fraternity can put up with ... I think people in the criminal fraternity will be horrified," the Homicide Squad's Rod Collins said at the time.
The case remains open.
Vicki' murder shocked neighbours and classmates at La Trobe University, where she was completing a computer studies degree.
A close friend shared her story with journalists in the days after the killing.
They described Vicki as a courageous, loving Christian mother who had fought hard for a better life for her son.
"She'd made mistakes in her life, but she knew that wasn't the way to go. Once she was pregnant, she developed a sense of overwhelming responsibility," the friend told the Bendigo Advertiser in the days following the killing.
They said Vicki had enrolled in computer studies because she did not want her son growing up thinking welfare payments were the natural way of things.
"She wanted to get a good job and knew the best way to do that was to improve her education," the friend said.
Vicki was always afraid of what could happen "but what could you do? Life has to go on", the friend said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppers.com.au"
