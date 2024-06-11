Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Places

Julie 'wanted to feel part of something'. Long Gully gave her that community

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 12 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karin Haevecker and Julie Clarke met at the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre. Picture by Darren Howe
Karin Haevecker and Julie Clarke met at the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre. Picture by Darren Howe

While it may have a "bad rap", for some Long Gully is the only place they'd call home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.