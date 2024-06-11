Julie 'wanted to feel part of something'. Long Gully gave her that community

While it may have a "bad rap", for some Long Gully is the only place they'd call home.
For 40 years, the Long Gully Neigbhourhood Centre has been providing a safe space for people at their most vulnerable or isolated to come and connect with their community.
Julie Clarke moved to Long Gully in 1992 when her eldest daughter was aged just "two or three".
She said as her kids were growing up, she wanted to "feel a part of something".
"I was only 19 when I had my first baby," Ms Clarke said.
"I wanted to be a part of something to make a difference, not necessarily in a big way, but for myself, for my children, and then it just became for the community."
Long Gully's "bad rap" has stemmed from a stigma of crime, drugs and alcohol in the area.
At the 2021 Census, just over eight per cent of the suburb was unemployed, and the personal median weekly income was $575, less than $100 above the poverty line.
But for Ms Clarke, your home is what you make it.
"Every night I know my kids are safe, I'm home, and yeah it's Long Gully, but it's what we chose at the time," she said.
"Even now, my grandbabies can come to my house and there's no issues.
"Everyone knows each other in the neighbourhood now. We've had some long-term neighbours and we all look out for each other."
Ms Clarke said she volunteered at the Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre to give back to the community that was there when she needed it.
"People could just walk in off the street and have a cup of coffee; our urn is always on, it's always hot," she said.
"If they just want to sit in our foyer and read a book, we've got that.
"People just rock up to use the toilet then it starts a conversation of 'what else happens here?'
"Then of course we'll just talk their ear off and next minute they're coming back next week to be a part of something."
Karin Haevecker has lived in Long Gully for 34 years, and like Ms Clarke it has been there for her when she's needed it most.
When Ms Haevecker's husband died in 2020, the centre was the only place she felt comfortable, she said.
"I've made a lot of friends here since I've joined here and very happy here now, I wouldn't change anything," she said.
Ms Haevecker was a constant face at the neighbourhood house, helping make anyone who walked through the doors feel welcome.
"We have a few people who are isolated living on their own and they want somewhere to go, so we offer them the Chatty Cafe, which anybody can come to," she said.
Over the last four decades, the centre had grown bigger and bigger, with more volunteers than they had for the last 15 years, Ms Haevecker said.
The centre has had just three co-ordinators - Carol Rasmussen for 25 years, Helen Douglas for seven years and Kerry Parry since 2022.
For Ms Clarke, the Long Gully Community Centre was the heart and soul of the suburb.
"It's a testament to everyone's commitment to their neighbourhood, their community," she said.
'[It's about] wanting to do something for yourself, but learning a lot more about what you can give back."
A 40th anniversary celebratory dinner will be held on Friday, June 14 at 6pm at the Lord's Raceway, Junortoun. For tickets head to bit.ly/42IwC6m
