Travaglia impresses as Vic Country get first up win at U18 Championships

Bendigo Pioneers star Tobie Travaglia enhanced his 2024 AFL Draft credentials with an excellent display for Vic Country on Sunday at Ikon Park.
In their first game of the Under-18 National Championships, Vic Country snuck home against South Australia 13.9 (87) to 11.13 (79), with Travaglia among the Big V's best players.
Travaglia had 24 disposals, seven marks, two tackles and 388 metres gained.
His dare of half-back and intercepting capabilities, which has been a feature of his game at Coates Talent League level this season, translated to his state representative footy on the weekend and would have definitely caught the eye of a scout or two.
Travaglia was joined in the Vic Country team by Pioneers teammates Archer Day-Wicks and James Barrat.
Day-Wicks is no stranger to National Championships footy, having played as a bottom-ager against Western Australia last year.
The crafty forward snagged a goal from eight disposals.
Barrat also hit the scoreboard to add to his 18 from six games for the Pioneers this season.
He kicked 2.1 from seven touches and five marks.
Bendigo boy Oliver Hannaford is also in the team, and the Sandhurst senior player had 14 disposals.
In the curtain raiser to the Vic Country match, Jobe Shanahan's Allies fell to Vic Metro 9.13 (67) to 6.15 (51).
After an impressive performance for the Allies last match, the tall forward was a bit quieter this time out, having 12 disposals and no goals.
Lachlan Hogan played his first National Championships game and can be pleased with his 18-possession effort.
Meanwhile, Pioneers girls Lucia Painter and Jemmika Douglas represented Australia against an All-Stars team comprising under-21 players from the CTL, VFLW, SANFLW, WAFLW and QAFLW, which had fellow Pioneers squad member Alexis Gregor playing.
In the under-16 AFL National Development Championships, Cody Walker and Seamus Doherty played important roles in Vic Country's 9.17 (71) to 7.7 (49) victory against Vic Metro.
Vic Country's under-18s boys' next game is in Western Australia later this month.
