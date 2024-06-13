Cooking class from the best for chocolate lovers among treats this weekend

The baking sweet sisters are back, with 11 returning and five newbies - along with Kirstsen Tiballs as a special guest - for an event showcasing artisenal baking in the Bendigo region. Tiballs, crowned "Australia's Queen of Chocolate" by MasterChef will be holding a 30-minute cooking demonstration and Q&A following by a book signing. Where: The Capital Theatre, 50 View Street, Bendigo. When: June 16 from 11am - 2pm. What: Cooking demonstrations on the theatre stage from 11.15am - 12.30pm. Entry: Free