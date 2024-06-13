Cooking class from the best for chocolate lovers among treats this weekend

We're well into winter. But that doesn't mean the fun has stopped. Check out what you can put in your calendar for this week - and looking ahead.
The baking sweet sisters are back, with 11 returning and five newbies - along with Kirstsen Tiballs as a special guest - for an event showcasing artisenal baking in the Bendigo region. Tiballs, crowned "Australia's Queen of Chocolate" by MasterChef will be holding a 30-minute cooking demonstration and Q&A following by a book signing. Where: The Capital Theatre, 50 View Street, Bendigo. When: June 16 from 11am - 2pm. What: Cooking demonstrations on the theatre stage from 11.15am - 12.30pm. Entry: Free
There will be back-to-back days of CraftAlive Bendigo. This is a chance to take part in interactive craft classes from specialists including spinners, woodturners, sewers and quilters. Tickets can be booked through the CraftAlive website. When: from Thursday, June 13 to Sunday, June 16. Where: Prince of Wales Showground. Bookings: https://www.craftalive.com.au/events/bendigo/
Sit back and relax to the sounds of French music in the Mall during your lunchtime. If you've got some spare time, head along to the Bendigo Art Gallery for the Paris exhibition. Where: Hargreaves Mall When: 11am - 1pm. Dates: July 14 and 28
There's many people who have completed DNA tests as part of a bid to trace family members through popular geneology sites online. This session will look at the types of testing, where you can find them and what to do with the results. When: Saturday, June 15 from 2pm. Where: Ground Floor Room 1, Bendigo Library, Hargreaves St, Bendigo
This week's dance is a fundraiser for Royal Flying Doctor Community Transport, so get out your dancing shoes and head along to support a great cause. There will be great music and please bring along a plate of afternoon tea to share. Where: Spring Gully Hall. When: Sunday, June 9, 1.30 - 5.00pm. Cost: $10 Enquiries: Keith 5444 2953
The house is gearing up to celebrate it's 40th birthday with a dinner on Friday, June 14. When: Friday, June 14. Where: Chasers Function Centre at the Lord's Raceway for the dinner. Tickets available online.
It started out as a safe space for female comedians and has produced sold out nights and new legends. Women of Wit will this tour feature feature Prue Blake (RAW Comedy winner 2021), Pa Fawce (Class Clowns winner 2019), Alex Ward (Have You Been Paying Aenon!), He Huang (Melbourne Internaonal Comedy Fesval Gala), and Bess Paerson (RAW Comedy Heat winner Bendigo). What Women of Wit 2024 - Bendigo. Where: Engine Room Theatre, 58 View St, Bendigo. When: Friday July 5, 8pm (Doors open at 7:30pm). Cost: $30 adult, $27 concession (via gox.com.au)
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy. There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more. Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953. Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel. When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Moonlight Market is coming back to town, but first, just for a pop-up. Returning to Hargreaves Mall on July 15, the market guarantees live music, specialty food trucks, streets performers and works from creative individuals across the region, plus more. The market's ongoing season will then start in October, 2023 at Dai Gum San, Park Road. Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo. When: July 20, 3pm to 8pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
