Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

'Maybe we can pull off the unthinkable': Tracey Brereton on next big test

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 11 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello

BENDIGO Strikers coach Tracey Brereton wants her championship players to embrace the challenge of a clash against VNL league leaders City West Falcons on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.