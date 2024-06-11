'Maybe we can pull off the unthinkable': Tracey Brereton on next big test

BENDIGO Strikers coach Tracey Brereton wants her championship players to embrace the challenge of a clash against VNL league leaders City West Falcons on Wednesday night.
The Strikers will enter the clash on the rebound following a 59-46 loss to Hawks last week and in search of a win to keep their finals hopes flickering.
Their 13-goal defeat against the Hawks followed a pair of stirring wins over the Geelong Cougars and Southern Saints, which has the VNL newcomers in eighth position on the ladder with a 5-8 record.
Following their clash against the reigning champions, the Strikers will have the opportunity to finish their first championship season off strongly, with games to come against two of the three teams below them on the ladder and two more against the two sides currently just above them on the ladder.
The remaining schedule also includes return matches against the second-placed Boroondara Express and fifth-placed Melbourne University Lightning.
The Strikers defeated the Lightning in their earlier season contest.
But before any of that unfolds, the Strikers will need to contend with the Falcons, who have almost been flawless this season, on their way to compiling a league-best 12-1 record.
Their only loss came in round one against the Express by one goal.
After dropping their earlier season contest to the Falcons 70-52, Brereton said the Strikers would have a better understanding of what to expect the second time around.
One thing she knows for certain is that her players won't back down from the challenge.
"We came up against them in the third round and it was an 18-goal loss, but with teams like them, you just have to go out and have a real crack at it," Brereton said.
"They have such an experienced team that has been together for years.
"For us, we are our own worst enemy at times, but we just need to worry about what we can do.
"Hopefully we can put some serious pressure on them and bridge the margin from last time. And who knows, maybe we can pull off the unthinkable."
Despite a hard-fought loss to Hawks, which saw the Strikers slide a couple of spots down the ladder, Brereton stressed there were plenty more positives to come out of the game.
"There's just that disappointing factor of us being right in games, but sometimes we just can't quite finish it off consistency-wise, or hold the intensity for four quarters," she said.
"But there were lots of positives.
"It hasn't helped with the injuries we've had. Hopefully, we get Milly Wicks back soon."
Despite the long-term absence of Imogen Sexton and that of Wicks, the Strikers have still managed to boast one of the league's most impressive defences, led by young guns Charlotte Sexton and Ruby Turner and their Sandhurst teammate Heather Oliver.
Sexton was the standout performer in last week's clash against the Hawks.
The Strikers have conceded only 671 goals this season, the fewest of all 12 clubs.
Besides the Falcons, who scored 70 goals in their round three match-up, only one team, North East Blaze, has scored more than 60 goals against the Strikers this season.
The Falcons, led by star goal shooter Jane Cook (32 goals), are coming off an 11-goal win over the Saints.
Remaining games for the Strikers (to be played at the State Netball Centre unless otherwise stated): v City West Falcons (June 12); v Casey Demons (June 19); v Western Warriors (Sunday, June 23 in Bendigo); v Geelong Cougars (Sunday, June 30 in Ballarat); v Boroondara Express (July 3); v Peninsula Waves (July 10); v Melbourne University Lightning (July 17).
1. City West Falcons 12-1
2. Boroondara Express 10-3-1
3. North East Blaze 9-4
4. Hawks 7-5-2
5. Melbourne University Lightning 8-6
6. Geelong Cougars 7-7
7. Western Warriors 5-7-1
8. Bendigo Strikers 5-8
9. Southern Saints 5-9
10. Casey Demons 5-9
11. Peninsula Waves 0-14
