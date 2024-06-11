Residents take food relief into their own hands at new 'street pantry'

Strathfieldsaye residents are giving what they can and taking what they need at a new street pantry at Sinclairs Road.
The food pantry was built out of an old refrigerator and set up by local Natalie Stanway, who was inspired by a friend in Melbourne.
"I liked the idea, and knowing that so many people around this part of Bendigo have vegetable gardens and fruit trees, it seemed to be a good place that people could share any excess produce or anything that they make," Ms Stanway said.
The pantry had about six to eight visitors per day, Ms Stanway said, with the growing suburb of Strathfieldsaye's generosity on show.
"It has packet foods, tin foods [and] one lady started the personal care section, with deodorant, soap, various creams, sanitary items," she said.
"People are starting to also share, not just produce from their garden, but also seeds and that sort of thing so people can start their own gardens.
"There's somebody, I don't know who, but somebody puts bakery goods in roughly once a week, so we get rolls and loaves of breads and Boston buns and things like that.
"It's really been adopted by the local community."
Ms Stanway said residents in need had been incredibly thankful for the pantry, including young families.
The pantry could also help ease the embarrassment and stigma that could come with seeking welfare, Ms Stanway said.
"A couple of days ago I was putting my bin out and there was a person using the pantry and I just got the biggest hug from that person," she said.
"They thanked me effusively because the point they wanted to make was that it can be really quite daunting to go into one of the wonderful welfare places we have around Bendigo and sort of admit that you need help.
"The pantry is something that they can go to at any time that suits them; they don't have to feel they owe anyone an explanation."
Food relief demand is on the rise in Bendigo.
At the Salvation Army, there has been an increase in 30 per cent compared to this time last year in people accessing relief.
"We also provide financial assistance and both those have seen that sort of an increase," The Salvation Army's northern Victoria area officer Andrew Walker said.
"We have financial counselling as well, and we've got a couple of months waiting list on that due to the demand."
Mr Walker said winter was one time of year where demand could surge, especially with heating bills kicking in.
The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal runs until the end of June, with donations welcome at any Salvation Army store and going to people in need.
