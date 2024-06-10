Have you seen Mason? Police searching for missing teenager

Police are searching for missing teenager Mason.
The 18-year-old was last seen on Withers Street at Huntly, at about 2pm on Monday, June 10.
Police described Mason as 180cm tall, Caucasian, thin build with shoulder length brown curly hair.
He was wearing a blue north North Face jumper, black tracksuit pants and a Nike cap.
Police and family have concerns for his welfare due to the amount of time he has been missing.
An image of Mason was released in the hope someone could provide information on where he is.
Anyone who sights Mason or has information on his whereabouts was urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
