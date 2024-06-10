Shannon claims second stage victory, Lane-Welsh and Dixon win overall

Bendigo and District Cycling Club rider Tali Lane-Welsh has claimed overall victory in the 2024 Merv Dean Memorial Tour.
Lane-Welsh held onto the lead he acquired with his winning ride up Mt Alexander on Sunday to take the overall victory by 43 seconds ahead of second place and defending champion Mark O'Brien and Tynan Shannon in third.
Shannon claimed Monday's final stage around the Harcourt township.
It was Shannon's second stage victory of the race after he also won stage one on Saturday.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser after the race, Lane-Welsh said he was touch and go to even race as a knee issue had been bothering him in the lead-up.
"I've just had an off-season because I had a pretty big block of racing on the mountain and road bike with my team CCACHE through the start of the year, so I came in with an open mind around my chances," Lane-Welsh said.
"I had a few weeks of training and did a few little Bendigo club races, which were good form finders, and I was almost not going to ride here because I've had a knee injury, but I got convinced after winning the handicap the week before."
His victory on stage two, riding up Mt Alexander through thick fog, will live long in the memory.
It was always going to be hard for his rivals to pull back the time on General Classification after he crossed the line 25 seconds ahead of the next best.
But Lane-Welsh said he had to remain vigilant on Monday's final stage.
"The first day, I rode pretty aggressively and burnt a few matches, so I learnt from that going into stage two and raced a bit more cautiously.," he said.
"On the first lap, I rolled to the front on a descent to stay safe and ended up getting a little gap, which I thought I'd capitalise on.
"But today (Monday) it was stressful because Mark (O'Brien) and Jack Aitken are so strong.
"I had a fair bit of leeway on GC, but you never know with those riders, so I just stuck with them all day, and by the second last lap, I knew they had given in, which allowed me to enjoy it."
It was a special victory for the relative latecomer to road racing.
The 2021 Merv Dean Memorial Tour was his debut race on the road.
Meanwhile, Mornington teenager Emily Dixon took out the women's race by 16 seconds over Sophie Edwards in second and Sophia McBride (17 seconds) in third.
In almost identical fashion to the men's race, Edwards won stages one and three, but Dixon blew the peloton away up Mt Alexander in what proved to be the decisive move.
The young star said it was an unexpected victory.
"This race was more just to test the legs after I've returned from Europe riding with the Australian team for five weeks in Belgium," Dixon said.
"I didn't come in expecting much as I just wanted to see where I was at, so the win is a good confidence boost.
"I didn't have any plans going into stage two as I wasn't feeling that great the day before.
"I knew I had some legs for climbing, so I kept pushing little by little up the hill and managed to slowly drop everyone, but no doubt that was a tough stage."
