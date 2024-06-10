King's Birthday honours for champions

How was your King's Birthday long weekend?
It was a chilly one, in many places. I had to wipe a bit of frost and condensation off the car on a couple of days and an early morning walk around the lake truly was a cold affair.
There was much to celebrate, however, those who were awarded gongs for their work in the community as part of the annual honours list.
Marg O'Rourke has long championed Bendigo, whether as a councillor or as head of campus at La Trobe University Bendigo - both jobs she currently holds.
"Bendigo has absolutely grown in leaps and bounds," she told Jonathan Magrath.
He also caught up with Dr John Gault, a former Bendigo Health and St John of God Bendigo doctor and musician. "A good doctor has to be somewhat obsessional and a good musician has to be somewhat obsessional," he said.
For Dr Luz Restrepo, receiving an Order of Australia Medal, has been one of her best achievements in an extraordinary life.
"After 14 years of living in Australia, this is the best acknowledgement," she told David Chapman.
He also spent time interviewing Susan Love, who has continued her mother's legacy of helping feed those in need in Malmsbury. "I didn't know of it. I never sought anything like this so it's a bit of a surprise."
Community champions, one and all. Thanks.
Juanita Greville, Editor
