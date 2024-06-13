A four bedroom home near everything in North Bendigo

There's a reason why people prioritise location when looking for property.
It's because, for most people, their home is literally the centre of their universe.
This particular example has a list of great things mere minutes away in various directions, not least of which are Bendigo Hospital and a part of La Trobe University.
This home has plenty of living space and four bedrooms. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite, while each of the other bedrooms has a built-in robe.
The main bathroom has a bath and a walk-in shower, plus a vanity. There's a separate toilet, and you'll discover a dedicated laundry in between.
Interestingly, bedroom two has a door offering a shortcut to this area, along with doors to the open family meals and kitchen area.
The kitchen has a big island bench and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.
From here you can head through to the separate lounge at the front of the home, or out the sliding doors to a sunny side patio.
The home has other features such ducted heating and cooling throughout, and a double garage with remote doors and internal access to the front vestibule. There is also vehicular access to the rear yard via a double gate.
