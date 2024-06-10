She's danced with the best. Now Alice Topp wants to inspire the next gen

After 17 years touring the world with The Australian Ballet, Bendigo-born Alice Topp wants to inspire the next generation.
Last year, Topp ended her residency as an award-winning choreographer with the national ballet company, where she had previously been a dancer since 2007.
Topp now calls Taradale home and is planning overseas residencies in New Zealand and the United States.
She is also hoping to inspire Bendigo's budding ballet dancers through the Ulumbarra Foundation's mentor program.
"The performing arts mentor program that's run by the Ulumbarra Foundation is really aimed at nurturing and fostering young aspiring artistic voices in regional areas," she said.
Topp, who started dancing in Bendigo at the age of four, said she was the product of incredible mentors.
"I would not be where I am pursuing this career now had I not had experienced industry professionals who so generously guided me through a lot of learning curves," she said.
She said one learning curve was transitioning from a dancer to a choreographer, and working with a team of professionals.
"When I first started as a choreographer, I didn't know anything other than dance," she said.
"I didn't know how to collaborate with technical staff... lighting design and costume design, let alone how to approach the choreographic process.
"I was very lucky to be able to shadow professionals to be mentored by them."
Being able to give back to her home town was "really special" for the award-winning choreographer.
"It doesn't need to be their career pursuit [at] this point. It can just be wanting to learn more about what it might be like to be in the performing arts industry, whether that is as a stage manager, a lighting designer, a dancer, a musician, [or] a singer."
The Australian Ballet returns to Bendigo next month and Topp said there was no better inspiration than seeing some of the world's best performers in your home town.
"When I was a teenager I saw the Australian Ballet [at Ulumbarra Theatre] and it was such an unforgettable experience. It was incredibly informative as a kid," she said.
"Being able to watch a live performance of dance for me was like, 'yeah, this is what I want to do', so those experiences really are indelible in young people's minds."
Topp said she'd love to see more young dancers take up the chance to be mentored as part of the Ulumbarra Foundation's mentor program. For information ulumbarrafoundation.org.au/mentor-program_v2.
For tickets to The Australian Ballet at Ulumbarra Theatre, visit australianballet.com.au/performances/the-australian-ballet-on-tour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.