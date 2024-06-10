Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

She's danced with the best. Now Alice Topp wants to inspire the next gen

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 11 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winning choreographer Alice Topp at the Ulumbarra Theatre. Picture by Darren Howe
Award-winning choreographer Alice Topp at the Ulumbarra Theatre. Picture by Darren Howe

After 17 years touring the world with The Australian Ballet, Bendigo-born Alice Topp wants to inspire the next generation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.