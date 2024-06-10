They're cute. Cuddly. And come in many colours. Check out the alpacas

Breeders swapped notes and ideas at the annual Alpaca Colourbration in Bendigo at the showgrounds.
The event, which brings in exhibitors from around the country and overseas, showcases the beautiful, fuzzy animals. Champions were awarded in a range of categories, including colour of fleece.
The show was part of a busy long weekend of events, including Heathcote on Show and the Midstate Mopars, where Chrysler owners and lovers put millions of dollars of metal on the road.
The fun continues this coming week with the Long Gully Neighbourhood house marking 40 years of helping the community through a chatty cafe on Tuesday, June 11 and a celebration dinner on June 14.
There will be back-to-back days of CraftAlive Bendigo from Thursday, June 13, at the Prince of Wales Showground. This is a chance to take part in interactive craft classes from specialists including spinners, woodturners, sewers and quilters. Tickets can be booked through the CraftAlive website.
