Eaton confident for post-bye challenges after Bulldogs even their ledger

Golden Square heads into the bye with its season back on track following two expected yet important wins over Maryborough and South Bendigo.
The Bulldogs have twice been just keeping their heads above water in 2024 at 0-2 and 2-4, but by the midway point of the season, they'll have an even ledger (4-4) and should round nine results go as predicted, be two games plus percentage clear in fifth.
The fortnight post-bye will be the biggest two weeks of the season for Square.
They face Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye - the two teams they are fighting with for spots three to five on the BFNL ladder.
Since their losses to the Hawks (19 points) and Storm (28 points) earlier in the campaign, the Bulldogs have been slowly progressing and will be a much more formidable opponent come the second half of 2024.
Bulldogs coach Brad Eaton said the bye has come at the perfect time.
"I think in those early games against Eaglehawk and Strathfieldsaye, there was a lot of unknowns for us as a team," Eaton said.
"We've competed with the sides ahead of us but let ourselves down in patches, so it's a nice moment to have the bye and reset before a couple of big games, which I think we're ready for.
"We've still got the two suspended boys - Zach Shelton and Rory McCrann-Peters - to come back in along with Terry Reeves, who is very close to returning from his ACL injury, so there's selection pressure on the horizon, which is great."
The Bulldogs didn't make it easy for themselves in their 32-point victory over South Bendigo on Saturday, kicking 13.20 (98).
They dominated territory, having 58-43 inside 50s, and despite the Bloods sticking around, including being within 14 points at the final change, the weight of numbers eventually broke the Bloods' resolve.
"To be fair, I don't think we missed too many sitters, but yes, we could have made more of our chances, so it was just pleasing to grind out a win in the end," Eaton said.
"After quarter time, we adjusted around our forward 50 entries, which were a bit shallow and being turned over in the first term, so the boys fixed that up and created better look-ins.
"Credit to South though, in the third quarter, it seemed like both sides were a bit fatigued, and we couldn't get our hands on the footy, so they got out the back, and as usual, they don't miss too many with their dangerous forward line."
One player who wasn't wayward was Jack Stewart.
The lively forward kicked 6.1 from 18 disposals in a critical performance.
Eaton was delighted for Stewart but also praised his skipper, Jayden Burke, who played a crucial role.
"Jack (Stewart) has been working really hard up the ground this season, but he played closer to goal on Saturday and got his reward," Eaton said.
"He was helped by the focus put into Jayden (Burke).
"Jayden had two blokes hanging off him, which created opportunities for others.
"He played a real captains game where a lot of things didn't go his way, but we brought the ball to ground."
Down the other end, youngster Harry Burke was impressive in keeping Bloods star forward Brock Harvey goalless.
