Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Eaton confident for post-bye challenges after Bulldogs even their ledger

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 10 2024 - 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Square coach Brad Eaton is pleased with where his side is sitting after round eight of the BFNL. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Golden Square coach Brad Eaton is pleased with where his side is sitting after round eight of the BFNL. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Golden Square heads into the bye with its season back on track following two expected yet important wins over Maryborough and South Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.