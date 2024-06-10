Aircraft crash: two injured as holiday flight goes wrong

UPDATE, 5.45PM: More information has come through about the woman airlifted to hospital after an aircraft crash.
The 69-year-old was among two people in an "aerochute" that crashed in central Victoria.
She is in a stable condition in The Alfred. Her injuries are still to be confirmed.
UPDATE, 3PM: More details are emerging on the pair injured in an aircraft crash in central Victoria on Monday, June 10.
Police said a 70-year-old Chadstone man and 69-year-old Toorak woman were involved in the crash.
The exact nature of their injuries are yet to be confirmed but police said they were not life-threatening.
The aircraft involved in the crash is a "HummerChute Blue Bird" powered parachute.
The multi-person craft has an engine and a parachute to help it fly.
Elphinstone residents said aerochutes have been seen flying in local skies multiple times.
The crafts' pilots appear to use the property on Potts Road to take off and land.
Police said that includes a group that was camping in a paddock and who had spent the morning flying aerochutes.
The one that crashed was taking off when it veered into a fence, police at the scene said.
They were investigating what caused the crash and were calling on anyone who witnessed the incident or had vision to contact Crime Stoppers.
Victoria is home to a dedicated group of aerochute enthusiasts and social media videos show various "world record" attempts dating back more than a decade.
One group claimed a record for most aerochutes in the air at one time at 36, back in 2011.
It is not known whether the people linked to the crash had any links with any active Victorian aerochute groups.
UDATE, 1.25PM: An aircraft "veered off" into a fence while taking off, police say after a crash that hospitalised two people.
Bendigo acting sergeant David Ritchie said an aircraft, also known as an aerochute, crashed into a paddock fence while attempting to take off.
"They've used this morning's weather conditions to go for another flight, they had already been up [once]," he said
Here's an approximate location of the crash:
"They went out to go again and the conditions had changed and he hasn't had enough power or the wind in the right direction to take off.
"They veered off into the fence."
The injured people were part of a group of a small group that had come up from Melbourne and appeared to be camping in caravans and tents at the site of the crash.
The paddock resembled a mini-airfield with windsocks. Aircraft appeared to have been landing and taking off from a dirt path.
Paramedics have given no details on either patient's condition.
Ambulance Victoria has confirmed "advanced life support paramedics", along with an air ambulance, had been at the crash site.
They also sent "mobile intensive care ambulance" paramedics.
One person was airlifted to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne.
One person was transported by road to Bendigo Health.
UPDATE: 12.40PM: Paramedics are airlifting one person to a Melbourne hospital and driving a second to Bendigo after an aircraft crash.
More details are emerging about the morning leading up to the incident that sent emergency crews racing to a paddock at Elphinstone.
The man and woman were taking off from a paddock when their small craft crashed.
It was the second trip the craft was taking that morning from the property, the Advertiser understands.
A group from Melbourne is understood to have come up to Elphinstone for the long weekend.
The group travels up regularly for the hobby sport. There were multiple caravans and tents at the scene this morning.
UPDATE: 12.10PM: Paramedics appear to be treating one person in a paddock after a aircraft crash in central Victoria.
A small crowd of people is at the scene, as are multiple emergency crews.
An air ambulance has landed nearby.
Emergency crews were initially called to reports that two people had been injured when a small "powered paraglider" craft had caught on a fence and flipped.
A man and a woman are understood to have been on the craft at the time.
The extent of any injuries are still to be confirmed.
A paddock in the area appears to have been being used as an airstrip for the small air craft.
EARLIER: Emergency crews are gathering at the scene of an aircraft crash on the outskirts of a central Victorian town.
This incident is unfolding near to the Calder Freeway.
Emergency crews are gathering at the scene at Elphinstone, in the Potts Road area.
The aircraft is understood to be a small two-seater "power parachute" craft.
It is not clear how extensive any injuries are at this stage but two people are being assessed.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.